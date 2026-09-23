$14,000 gaming PC features 70 handcrafted titanium cherry blossoms which unfurl as temperatures rise — Zotac-designed RTX 5080 system features impressive sculpture and an eye-watering price tag to match

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Cherry blossoms open and close using heat generated by the system

Two photos of the Aftershock PC Cherry Bloom PC.
(Image credit: Aftershock PC)

Forget RGB, OLED screens, figurines, and dioramas. We've never seen anything like the Cherry Bloom PC from Aftershock PC in Australia, though. This liquid-cooled, high-end gaming PC includes a Cherry Blossom tree, featuring 70 handcrafted, heat-reactive titanium-alloy cherry blossoms that unfurl when the machine heats up.

Two images of the Cherry Bloom&#039;s nominative blossoms, closed and open.

The 70 hand-crafted blossoms 'bloom' mechanically when the PC heats up, no motors or electricity required. (Image credit: Aftershock PC)
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Zak Killian
Zak Killian
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Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    "Hello, tech Support?? Ah yes, 4 of the titanium cherry blossoms are not opening. Could you help me with that, please?? ""
    Reply
  • artk2219
    Haha, yeah the warranty service on that one will be interesting. It's definitely expensive and not a good deal, but it's also an art piece so they can more easily get away with that pricing. I mean if I see one for sale for cheap 15 years down the road, Ill probably pick it up lol.
    Reply
  • TheSuperNova
    Super cool concept, but spending 15k for Zotac? Nahhhhh
    Reply
  • usertests
    TheSuperNova said:
    Super cool concept, but spending 15k for Zotac? Nahhhhh
    AFAIK most of what Zotac makes is on the premium end. I was interested in one of their mini PCs with the fanless vibrating AirJet cooler, but I think it was like $500 for an Intel N300.

    I did see they had a graphics card clearance sale on their website a year or two ago.
    Reply
  • Staying RightBehindYou
    Interesting it shows it costs $19995.
    Reply
  • TheSuperNova
    usertests said:
    AFAIK most of what Zotac makes is on the premium end. I was interested in one of their mini PCs with the fanless vibrating AirJet cooler, but I think it was like $500 for an Intel N300.

    I did see they had a graphics card clearance sale on their website a year or two ago.
    I wouldn't call the brand "Premium". I'm a PC builder and technician and mostly see them in low-end pre-builts and as far as my GPU recommends they would be after most other brands. That's my opinion, others may have different experiences, but I've never been impressed by anything I've seen.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    I like this concept. Would actually have a little bit (barely) of some use in fanless setups.

    I mean a simple digital readout suffices. But this is nicer to look at.
    Reply
  • psyconz
    I get a serious sense of "uncanny valley" feeling with this work of "Art." Tech imitating art imitating life... taking it to the next level. The symbology is strong in this one!
    Reply
  • JeffreyP55
    TheSuperNova said:
    Super cool concept, but spending 15k for Zotac? Nahhhhh
    15k for any PC. I see 5090's going for over 9k. So happy I have other hobbies.
    Reply