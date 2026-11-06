Intel’s next-gen Nova Lake needs new motherboards — what we expect from Nova Point and Z990, Z970, and B960 chipsets

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More PCIe 5.0 lanes, Thunderbolt 5 support, faster memory speeds, and the potential of active chipset cooling highlight the list of Nova Point chipset features.

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Intel’s new Nova Lake-S CPUs are rumored to be on track to start mass production in Q4 2026, with a launch expected in Q1 2027. Unlike previous launches, we’re supposed to see mid-range SKU(s), supposedly an unlocked 28-core product(s), first in Q1, followed later in 2027 by flagship-class models that allegedly use two compute tiles and feature up to 52 cores.

Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO, said earlier this year that Nova Lake is “coming at the end of 2026.” Despite the growing number of rumors and statements, we still don’t have a concrete date, but we can expect to see the CPUs soon, and with them, a brand-new socket and motherboard chipsets.

Regardless of how many cores they have or when they arrive, you will need a new motherboard for Nova Lake. The LGA 1851 socket is at the end of its life with the release of Core Ultra Series 2 processors like the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, released earlier in 2026; that means no more new processors and a dead end. A new socket, LGA 1954, is necessary because Nova Lake CPUs have a significant increase in I/O and power needs. It’s also Intel’s first bLLC (big last-level cache) intended to take on AMD’s X3D CPUs.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.