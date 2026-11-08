Diamond Foundry creates world's first 200mm single-crystal diamond wafer — massive gem aims to solve AI chip cooling crisis, envisioned as a cooling material for semiconductors

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It has taken 25 years to get here and 300mm diamond wafers are in its sights for 2030.

a D200 SCD wafer from Diamond Foundry
(Image credit: Diamond Foundry)
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Diamonds have exceptional cooling capabilities due to their excellent thermal conductivity, with the material estimated to be at least five times more conductive than copper. Because of this, Diamond Foundry, a firm focusing on lab-grown diamonds, announced the world’s first 200mm single-crystal diamond (SCD) wafer. The 200mm SCD is about the same wafer size that semiconductor fabs use for older processes, with the company boasting on its website that “Single-crystal diamond has entered the wafer-scale era.” This is part of the effort to manufacture SCD at scale so that it can be used for semiconductor cooling, especially now that increasing power of AI chips has also led to enormous thermal problems.

Scaling Single-Crystal Diamond for Chips | Martin Roscheisen | CarbonSemi 2026 - YouTube Scaling Single-Crystal Diamond for Chips | Martin Roscheisen | CarbonSemi 2026 - YouTube
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    another actual use for diamonds, (along w/ medical) that isnt a scheme by jewelry corpo.

    do wonder how its durability is (as being as thin as it is i assume it lacks the durability of a typical diamond)
    Reply
  • usertests
    hotaru251 said:
    another actual use for diamonds, (along w/ medical) that isnt a scheme by jewelry corpo.
    Non-jewelry applications use synthetic diamonds, which are unrelated to the blood trade. It's just carbon at the end of the day.
    Reply
  • sygreenblum
    hotaru251 said:
    another actual use for diamonds, (along w/ medical) that isnt a scheme by jewelry corpo.

    do wonder how its durability is (as being as thin as it is i assume it lacks the durability of a typical diamond)
    Along with the rather large diamond blade industry. Masons, Concrete contractors, tile setters etc... have been using diamond blades for nearly a hundred years. I can't imagine how these trades would operate without them. Of course, these are all synthetic diamonds and have been for decades.
    Reply