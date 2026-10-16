Experiment shows liquid metal TIM doesn’t dry out; it turns solid — two-year electron microscope test finds gallium bonds with copper coolers, and nickel plating keeps the layer about 10 times thinner

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Liquid metal’s hardened layer conducts heat about a quarter as well as the copper it replaces.

Thermal Grizzly
(Image credit: Thermal Grizzly)

YouTuber hardware enthusiast and Thermal Grizzly boss der8auer tested a two-year-old liquid metal thermal interface material (TIM) application with an electron microscope in his new video, discovering that it doesn’t dry out. Instead, the gallium bonds with the copper in a reaction to form a solid compound. On copper, that layer’s heat conduction performance is about one-quarter of the bare metal’s, and nickel plating keeps it about 10 times thinner.

How Liquid Metal Really Reacts! Analysis & a 2-Year Test - YouTube How Liquid Metal Really Reacts! Analysis & a 2-Year Test - YouTube
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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • MrN8
    I have seen the tests and the charts and I am fully aware that liquid metal cooling compound beats traditional thermal compound by a large margin. I have also seen how easily it can destroy expensive hardware in seconds. It is too risky to use in my opinion. Even when it is applied correctly with good quality seals and dams damage often occurs. Thermal cycling of the system over time causes "pump out" where the liquid metal eventually gets squeezed out from behind the dam or seals and the second it contacts any metal conductive parts, your system fries often spectacularly. Too much risk. Just get a liquid cooling loop. Works very well and have much less risk of destroying your system. With hardware prices what they are now, it is an even bigger investment you risk for what?
    Reply