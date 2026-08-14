Modder straps two desktop CPU coolers to ZTE handset, turns smartphone into a gaming PC — Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with 24GB of RAM runs The Witcher 3 at 1080p ultra

Modern smartphones pack enough computing power to rival budget PCs. However, one of the biggest limitations preventing mobile chips from sustaining peak performance is thermal throttling. To tackle the problem, a hardware enthusiast on Reddit carried out an experiment in the most absurd way possible, sandwiching a smartphone between two desktop CPU air coolers. The result is a miniature desktop PC built around a phone's motherboard that actually works and performs well.

The smartphone chosen for this project is the ZTE Nubia Z70 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is worth noting that this particular chipset made its debut in 2024, with its prime CPU cores rated to reach up to 4.32 GHz. The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is a more powerful chip and can go as high as 4.6 GHz. Rather than using a newer, higher-clocked chip, the project is essentially testing how much sustained performance can be extracted from an older Snapdragon flagship.

“It actually started from a pretty simple idea," the creator told Tom's Hardware. "I wanted to see how far I could push the concept of using a single smartphone as my main machine, instead of having a phone, a gaming console and a separate PC.”

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To carry out the project, the smartphone was completely stripped down to its core by removing the camera hardware, mobile network hardware, as well as the display, which is cleverly mounted within the custom acrylic enclosure for the system. The creator then mounted two full-size desktop CPU heatsinks on each side of the phone hardware. The contact plates on the heatsinks, being large enough, could fully cover the main components, thus allowing improved heat dissipation compared to the original phone chassis.

The results are particularly impressive when it comes to sustained workloads. In the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme stress test, the setup achieved a 99% stability score over 20 loops. Its best loop produced a score of 6,980, while the lowest-scoring loop came in at 6,910, which is a mere 70-point difference. A screenshot also shows a 3DMark score of 10,533 in the ranking, putting the modified Z70 Ultra slightly ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S25+ powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The sustained performance is arguably more interesting compared to the peak benchmark numbers. Smartphones are designed around a difficult compromise where their processors can briefly operate at high performance levels. But due to the limited physical space for heat dissipation means sustained workloads eventually force the system to reduce clocks and power consumption.

“The long-term goal is basically one device that can cover Android, desktop Linux, Windows applications and PC gaming,” added the creator. Essentially, they wanted to keep Android at the core while having a desktop environment when connecting the setup to an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse. To achieve that, a custom Linux XFCE4 desktop environment was created using Termux, running directly on top of Android. The setup also supports hardware-accelerated Vulkan via Turnip on the Adreno GPU. Since the creator wanted to run Windows games locally on the Snapdragon hardware, they tinkered with Wine, Box64, and Hangover builds adapted and recompiled for the Linux environment, alongside GameNative.

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The creator claims to have successfully run Windows applications and games, including The Witcher 3. The system was able to run the game at 1080p resolution with the Ultra graphics preset, delivering around 20–30 FPS. Notably, the GPU was sitting at approximately 99% utilization during gameplay, while certain scenes managed to exceed 30 FPS. That obviously isn't enough performance to turn the smartphone into a replacement for a modern gaming PC. However, it is impressive that a smartphone SoC can render a demanding PC game at 1080p using a compatibility stack designed to translate software between different CPU architectures and operating environments.

The project is anything but practical, as the two desktop CPU coolers make the original smartphone form factor essentially irrelevant. However, by giving the Snapdragon 8 Elite substantially more thermal headroom, the creator has turned a flagship smartphone into something that sits somewhere between a phone and a desktop PC. More importantly, it raises an interesting question about how much performance modern mobile chips are leaving on the table simply because they have to fit inside our pockets.

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