Thermal Grizzly has just added another product to its list of CPU delidding tools: The Delid-Heat-Mate . After loosening the integrated heat spreader (IHS) with the Delid-Die-Mate, you can use the new "Heat-Mate" to hold your CPU, baking it in the oven to allow the solder to melt, before the CPU falls away under its own weight. The tool is compatible with AMD AM5 and Intel LGA 1700/1851/1954 sockets and only costs $23.28, unlike the Delid-Die-Mate Heater that costs $127.41 and is only compatible with Intel LGA 1851 socket CPUs.

If you’re serious about chasing lower temperatures and higher performance, delidding your CPU and cooling the die directly is one such way to get there. However, delidding is a scary process, with a real risk of chipping your CPU die or prying off small components under the IHS and turning your CPU into a paperweight. Thermal Grizzly has been at the forefront of making that process easier and less risky with its various delidding tools. The Delid-Die-Mate is the first step in this process, exerting a shear force against the IHS and PCB; you could use the delidding tool alone, but using heat is a less mechanically stressful process.

That’s where the Delid-Heat-Mate comes in; it’s a CNC-machined aluminum tool meant to be used after loosening the IHS with a delidding tool. “The CPU is placed in the fixture with the heat spreader facing down and heated in an oven,” Thermal Grizzly states on the Delid-Heat-Mate’s product page. The heat liquefies the indium solder between the IHS and CPU die, and the IHS simply drops under its own weight.

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While you still need to buy a Delid-Die-Mate compatible with the type of CPU you have, the Delid-Heat-Mate is compatible with AMD AM5 and Intel LGA 1700/1851/1954 CPUs. In case you don’t have an oven, Thermal Grizzly does have its Delid-Die-Mate Heater V1 , requiring only a 65w USB-C power source — but it’s an add-on for the Delid-Die-Mate V1 for Intel LGA 1851 and costs almost $130.

The Delid-Heat-Mate is a much simpler, more universal, and more affordable option priced under $24 and doing away with any electronics and active heating elements. Your grandmother might have some questions about why you’re baking a block of metal in her oven, though.

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