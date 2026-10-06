Corsair's tiny PC touchscreen discounted in all five colors, now $50 off — Xeneon Edge 14.5-inch LCD touchscreen hits $199.99

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Save $50 on all five colors.

Corsair Xeneon Edge
(Image credit: Corsair)

The Corsair Xeneon Edge touchscreen display was a viral sensation during Amazon Prime Day in the summer, with PC enthusiasts flocking to add the unique peripheral to their setups. Now, the deal is back in all five colors, meaning you can score one for just $199 at Corsair, a $50 saving on the usual price.

Corsair Xeneon Edge
Save 20% ($50)
Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR

The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.