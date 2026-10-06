Corsair's tiny PC touchscreen discounted in all five colors, now $50 off — Xeneon Edge 14.5-inch LCD touchscreen hits $199.99

The Corsair Xeneon Edge touchscreen display was a viral sensation during Amazon Prime Day in the summer, with PC enthusiasts flocking to add the unique peripheral to their setups. Now, the deal is back in all five colors, meaning you can score one for just $199 at Corsair, a $50 saving on the usual price.

The Xeneon Edge is a unique and multi-faceted touchscreen display. You can use it on your desk as a standalone unit, much like an Elgato Stream Deck or a tablet. However, you can also mount it to any metal surface using magnets, or you can integrate into the side of some of Corsair's PC cases.

Save 20% ($50) Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.

Since we last covered this deal, Corsair has shuffled out two new colors, so there are now five options to choose from. The display itself is a 2650 x 720 resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate. At just 14.5 inches, that's plenty of pixel density.

You can connect the display using HDMI or USB-C, and orient it either horizontally or vertically. Check out the video below for a look at its capabilities.

XENEON EDGE Display - The Ultimate Touchscreen Companion - YouTube Watch On

So what exactly is the Xeneon Edge useful for? Really anything you can use a normal monitor for, besides gaming, of course (unless you're really into 2560 x 720). It can be used as a touchscreen media control center for your music, or as a control panel for your voice communication on Discord. If you're a streamer, you can even use it as a screen for comments and chat, or as a virtual 'Stream Deck' to control your broadcast.

Thanks to iCUE integration, it can also serve as a PC monitoring nerve center. It will display data from all the points monitored on your rig, be it CPU and GPU temperatures or anything else. There's a detachable magnetic stand for standalone use, or you can even 3D-print your own accessories.

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