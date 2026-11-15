357 detailed CPU die shots spanning 1971 to 2024 crammed into a new gallery — Motorola 68000, Intel 486DX2, AMD Athlon XP, Apple M1, and many more in beautiful detail

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Die shots were collated from masters such as Pauli Rautakorpi, ZeptoBars, John McMaster, and Fritzchens Fritz.

357 CPU die shots from 1971 to 2024 crammed in a new gallery
(Image credit: Future)
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A CPU enthusiast has put together an eye-popping visual database containing crystal-clear, detailed die shots of 357 legendary and some lesser-known processors. At sheets.works/data-viz/cpu-dies, you will find a sortable, searchable, and filterable gallery featuring the outstanding, freely shared die shots from the likes of Pauli Rautakorpi, ZeptoBars, John McMaster, and Fritzchens Fritz. Find one or two of your favorites, and peer into the details to enjoy a nostalgic technological trip down memory lane. That’s what I did.

357 CPU die shots from 1971 to 2024 crammed in a new gallery

(Image credit: sheets.works/data-viz/cpu-dies)
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.