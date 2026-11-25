A newly leaked document purportedly details no less than seven new Nova Lake-S desktop processors based on C1 stepping qualification samples, including 28-core models, three months before Intel is expected to officially take the wraps off them. The new leak, from VideoCardz, includes an Intel warning that clock speeds and performance may change before the final products are ready to be shipped. But given the fact that this rarely happens when dealing with qualification samples, it's believed that the chips will likely be released just as they are outlined in the document, if the leak is accurate.

Of the seven chips that have been detailed, the top-of-the-line Core Ultra 9 4970K BFC will be the one of most interest. It will reportedly feature 28 cores comprising eight performance cores, 16 efficiency cores, and four low-power efficient cores. Its base efficiency core clock speed of 2.7 GHz is eclipsed by the 5.5 GHz boost speed its performance cores will reach, while 144 MB of L3 cache and a 125-watt power rating round out the main figures. According to the leak, it will be joined by a Core Ultra 9 4950K with the same core count and almost identical clock speeds, albeit with a much smaller 36 MB L3 cache. Beyond that, the report says the Core 9 4900 BFC will be locked at 65 watts, have 22 cores, and a 120 MB L3 cache.

If the leak holds up, the mid-range will be catered for by the Core Ultra 7 4870K and 4850K chips. Both will reportedly have a 125-watt power rating and 24 cores, but will again differ in terms of L3 cache — the former will have 144 MB, the latter just 36 MB. Both will boost to 5.2 GHz.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

The report says the entry-level models will include the Core Ultra 5 4650K and 4650KF, both packing 22 cores and 30 MB L3 caches, and that they'll also have the same 125-watt power rating and top out at a boosted 5.1 GHz, according to the documentation.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Cores (P+E+LPE) LLC (MB) E-Core Base (GHz) E-Core Turbo (GHz) LPE-Core Turbo (GHz) P-core Base (GHz) P-core Turbo (GHz) TBMT 3.0 (GHz) Max GPU Clock (GHz) Base Power (W) Core Ultra 9 4970K BFC 28 (8+16+4) 144 2.7 4.6 3.4 3.3 5.5 5.5 3.1 125 Core Ultra 9 4950K 28 (8+16+4) 36 2.7 4.6 3.6 3.4 5.4 ✗ 3.1 125 Core Ultra 9 4900 BFC 22 (6+12+4) 120 2.0 4.3 3.2 2.0 5.3 5.3 3.0 65 Core Ultra 7 4870K BFC 24 (8+12+4) 144 2.6 4.4 3.3 3.2 5.2 ✗ 2.9 125 Core Ultra 7 4850K 24 (8+12+4) 36 2.8 4.4 3.3 3.5 5.2 ✗ 3.0 125 Core Ultra 5 4650K 22 (6+12+4) 30 2.9 4.3 3.2 3.6 5.1 ✗ 2.9 125 Core Ultra 5 4650KF 22 (6+12+4) 30 2.9 4.3 3.2 3.6 5.1 ✗ ✗ 125

The document reportedly states that all seven processors will support DDR5-8000 RAM, an increase over the DDR5-6400 that the Arrow Lake-S chips top out at. The specs also indicate a maximum of 256 GB of RAM is supported, with 24 CPU PCIe lanes and a 77 PTOPS integrated NPU. Integrated graphics are set to range from 2.9 to 3.1 GHz depending on the chosen chip, with support for the DNx, XAVC, JPEG-XS, and VVC decoding all included alongside AV1 High and Professional profile support.

It has previously been reported that Intel is likely to announce its next-gen chips at an event in Berlin, Germany, between February 22 and 25, 2026. But we can also expect that motherboard manufacturers will show off products compatible with the new chips before that — no doubt at the CES 2027 event in Las Vegas in January. It's already been confirmed that new motherboards will be needed if you plan on picking up any of the next-gen chips.

This latest leak comes weeks after it was reported that the new Nova Lake chips would "universally limit the maximum core frequency to 5.1 GHz when above 90°C." However, it's important to remember that the limitation only applies when the chips reach that temperature. Machines with adequate cooling will not experience that limitation, although it remains to be seen how easy these chips are to cool.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android. Also follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.