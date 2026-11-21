Intel's popular Core i7-14700K remains one of the best CPUs for gaming, and it's currently on sale for its lowest price ever at $249.99. The Raptor Lake Refresh CPU ranks well in our CPU benchmark hierarchy, despite being a last-gen chip, and it slots into LGA 1700 motherboards, which are available in both DDR5 and DDR4 varieties. Critically, the Core i7-14700K offers 97% of the gaming performance of the more expensive Core i9-14900K, which is currently selling for $150 more.

When Black Friday sales first spun up, we saw the Core i7-14700K drop to $249.99 at Amazon, and that deal sold out in less than 24 hours. Newegg has the chip available for $299.99, but B&H is currently matching the Amazon price. The sale likely won't last long (especially after publishing this article), so you'll want to act fast to get the chip at this price. B&H itself warns that there's "limited supply at this price."

The CPU doesn't include a boxed cooler, so you'll need to bring your own. It's unlocked for overclocking, however, given that you slot it into a Z-series motherboard.

As part of the sale, Intel has thrown in its holiday gaming bundle, which allows you to choose two free games out of the following titles: Total War Warhammer 40K, Star Wars Galactic Racer, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Lego Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight, Everwind, Battlefield 6, or Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The Core i7-14700K has become a particularly popular CPU in the past several months, mainly due to DDR5 shortages. Earlier in the year, Intel told us that Raptor Lake remained a critical part of Intel's portfolio, and that it would be that way for "years to come." Now, we're finally seeing the result of promised pricing and inventory adjustments, with the Core i7-14700K dropping to its lowest price ever.

As you can see from the charts above, the Core i7-14700K remains a potent CPU in both gaming and productivity applications, falling short in the former mainly to AMD's X3D chips. Even in the face of new Arrow Lake Refresh offerings, 14th-gen CPUs offer competitive performance, and sometimes at a lower price. You get additional upside, too, with support for DDR4 and DDR5 motherboards.

We explored the performance delta between DDR4 and DDR5 on Intel's 14th-gen CPUs, and with the Core i7-14700K, we saw an average drop of 13% in games at 1080p following our normal CPU test suite. That's a significant performance loss, but the Core i7-14700K still manages to match the gaming performance of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which is otherwise the fastest DDR4 gaming CPU on the market.

The Core i7-14700K slots into existing LGA 1700 motherboards, though you'll need a Z-series chipset if you want to manually overclock the chip. Although Intel has moved on from the LGA 1700 socket, reports suggest the company is working on new 'Raptor Lake Next' chips that will use the same socket.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.