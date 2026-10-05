AMD attempts to get ahead of expected RTX Spark launch with Gorgon Halo AI benchmarks — company says it has shipped 'over half a million agentic PCs' to date

News
By
Published

AMD would like to remind you that it makes a big SoC for agentic PCs, too.

AMD Strix Halo Ryzen AI Max
(Image credit: AMD)

Nvidia is expected to launch RTX Spark devices later this week, following a not-so-subtle tease at the end of last week (and the chip’s announced fall release). Ahead of Microsoft’s event on Wednesday, October 7 (where the launch is expected) AMD has shared some benchmarks for its new Gorgon Halo chips — the range that will directly compete with RTX Spark devices. The extra insight comes a matter of days after the first Gorgon Halo devices launched, some of which cost upwards of $7,099.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Neilbob
    Meh, whatever.

    More importantly, the messed up font substitution issue we've seen before on AMD slides makes my bum hurt.
    Reply