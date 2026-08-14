AMD borrows $4.75 billion for 'general corporate purposes' — company gives no insight into how it plans to spend cash injection

Coming on the heels of Intel's $19.7 billion common stock offering from earlier this week, AMD on Thursday announced plans to borrow $4.75 billion through a new senior unsecured debt offering. AMD does not tie the proceeds to a particular project, saying they will be available for general corporate purposes, including potentially paying down existing debt. Meanwhile, the increasing capital intensity of the industry gives AMD numerous options to use the money.

"We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt," an AMD statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission reads.

The offering comprises four tranches: $1.25 billion of 4.6% notes due in 2029; $1.50 billion of 5% notes due in 2031; $1 billion of 5.25% notes due in 2033; and $1 billion of 5.5% notes due in 2036. Their yields to maturity are 4.64%, 5.018%, 5.264%, and 5.532%, respectively, while spreads over comparable U.S. Treasuries range from 43 to 90 basis points, which indicates that the market is generally confident in AMD and is willing to lend it money at rates that barely exceed those of the U.S. Treasury. Moody's and S&P are expected to rate the securities A1 and A, respectively.

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AMD did not disclose how it plans to spend $4.75 billion, but the additional money obtained at attractive rates gives it room to finance its increasingly capital-intensive business as well as cash for debt repayment and other corporate requirements.

AMD hardly appears desperate for additional money. At the end of Q2 2026, the company had approximately $13.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. AMD's debt totaled $3.2 billion, and only $875 million is classified as current, which means that the proceeds from the offering by far exceed AMD's current obligations. Meanwhile, AMD's business is becoming very capital intensive.

At the end of 2025, the company had around $12.2 billion in unconditional commitments, which include purchases of wafers and substrates, multi-year cloud-service agreements, software and technology licenses, and guaranteed obligations to third parties. Approximately $8.5 billion was due in 2026.

Also, AMD's working capital requirements are growing. Inventories reached approximately $8.47 billion by the end of Q2, while accounts payable climbed to $5.36 billion. AMD also spent $1.20 billion on property and equipment during the first half of 2026, compared with $494 million a year earlier.

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If we were to speculate where AMD can put $4.75 billion, then long-term supply agreements for commodities like memory, logic production, or advanced packaging immediately come to mind. However, given the current market realities, $4.75 billion is 1.8x smaller than AMD's inventories as of late Q2 2026. Furthermore, an average long-term supply deal with a major memory maker now amounts to $7.14 billion (according to Micron's comments made in its recent earnings release).

That said, $4.75 billion may not be enough for AMD to make strategically important purchase commitments. Nonetheless, getting nearly $5 billion at attractive rates amid global undersupply of pretty much everything certainly gives AMD some additional flexibility to run its business.

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