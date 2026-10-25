AMD CEO Lisa Su proposed bringing back the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, set plan in motion before DDR5 shortages — AM4 CPU considered a ‘final gift’ to loyal fans of the decade-old socket

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The relaunch of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D coincided with the memory chip shortage.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
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AMD Director of Client Product Management Travis Kirsch sat down with a Japanese publication to share the backstory of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and its relaunch this year. Kirsch told MyNavi Tech+ [machine translated] that AMD CEO Lisa Su was one of the proponents of bringing back the groundbreaking X3D processor that first debuted in April 2022.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

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  • usertests
    Beyond the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the Japanese publication also touched on AMD’s value offerings, or lack thereof. Four Ryzen 3 processors are available new today—one for AM5 and three for AM4—which raises the question of whether AMD is abandoning the entry-level market.

    Kirsch said that while the company aims to offer a product for every price point, AMD is mostly focused on the premium, high-performance gaming market — we see this in the October Steam Survey results, with AMD closing in on Intel at 48.4% CPU share. As for the affordable CPU market, he said it’s no longer as big as it used to be, as laptops have taken over this segment.
    Over multiple generations of 8-core chiplets shared between product segments, there wasn't a good reason to disable mostly good chiplets down to quad-cores.

    If we start seeing more types of chiplets on the desktop socket, rumored divergence between Zen 7 Silverking (8-core) and Silverton (16-core), etc. then I think they bring back Ryzen 3, and give it 6-8 cores. They could do it with a monolithic Krackan-tier APU die first (graphics enabled or disabled), and Silverking later.

    It will be interesting to see what happens to the 9600X's position during the Zen 6 generation. One rumor said there would be a 6-core at the bottom again, but whatever the 9600X morphs into could have 8-10 cores.
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