AMD debuts Helion reference design for agentic AI servers with up to 32,768 Zen 6 ‘Venice’ cores — rack design ships later this year in CPU-only and all-in-one configurations [Updated]

AMD is bringing a new reference rack-scale design to the data center ecosystem with Helion. It’s a standardized, 21-inch rack reference design that will complement the Helios rack AMD revealed at OCP Global Summit last year. This year, we have Helion, which AMD says can house up to 32,768 Zen 6 cores in a CPU-only deployment using the dense 256-core design available with the EPYC ‘Venice’ 9996.

The rack design is standardized, based on the Open Compute Project’s ORv4 specification, which is slightly wider and taller than a standard IT rack. Helion is designed to support 44 OpenU trays, which are 21 inches wide and 48mm tall, slightly larger than a standard EA1-310 tray. AMD says the reference design supports both air-cooled and direct liquid-cooled deployments.

The design is also compliant with OCP’s DC-MHS (Data Center Modular Hardware System) standard. MHS is designed to bring “interoperability between key elements of data center, edge, and enterprise infrastructure,” according to OCP.

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Although AMD has renders of the design you can see in the presentation below, it won’t actually sell racks. This is a reference design that AMD is contributing to OCP, and OEMs and ODMs will actually bring that design to market. AMD didn’t share partners supporting Helion during a pre-briefing with the press. The company says CEO Lisa Su will announce partners during the lead keynote at the OCP Global Summit later today.

AMD also didn’t share deployment partners, though it suggested that Helios customers will also deploy Helion racks.

Unlike Helios, which is built for AI training and inference, Helion is a more flexible rack solution primarily focused on CPUs. In a CPU-only deployment, the design can hold up to 128 EPYC 9996 CPUs, bringing that impressive 32,768 core count per rack. This configuration would likely look something like an agentic AI sandbox system, which is then connected to an inference system.

This model for personal AI agents is in use today, both in Meta’s Muse and OpenAI Dots . Each user has a sandbox with a slice of compute from the host system, with the backbone of an inference server. Some workloads are handled on those CPU-only servers, such as building software, but the heavy-duty AI inference happens elsewhere.

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Presumably, this is the model AMD is aiming at with Helion as hyperscalers build out CPU capacity on the back of agentic AI. However, the design is flexible, supporting up to 16 MI350P GPUs and 102 Tbps of networking, though at the cost of CPU capacity. This hybrid configuration is targeted at enterprises, says AMD, giving them an all-in-one rack for data management, networking, and AI usage.

AMD says the Helion rack will be available starting in the first half of 2027, likely riding the wave of Zen 6 deployments that are expected to start ramping up later this year.

Full AMD OCP 2026 presentation

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