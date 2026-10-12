AMD debuts Helion reference design for agentic AI servers with up to 32,768 Zen 6 ‘Venice’ cores — rack design ships later this year in CPU-only and all-in-one configurations [Updated]

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Helios, meet Helion.

AMD Helion rack.
(Image credit: AMD)
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Updated 10/12/26 at 12:01pm ET: AMD originally said the Helion rack would ship in the first half of 2027, but it has revised the release date to November 2026. We've updated the headline and featured image. We also corrected an error where OpenU trays were marked as 21mm wide instead of 21 inches wide.

AMD is bringing a new reference rack-scale design to the data center ecosystem with Helion. It’s a standardized, 21-inch rack reference design that will complement the Helios rack AMD revealed at OCP Global Summit last year. This year, we have Helion, which AMD says can house up to 32,768 Zen 6 cores in a CPU-only deployment using the dense 256-core design available with the EPYC ‘Venice’ 9996.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jp7189
    "OpenU trays, which are 21mm wide and 48mm tall"

    21mm ? Now that's dense! In reality, those trays are actually 537mm
    Reply
  • JakeRoach
    jp7189 said:
    "OpenU trays, which are 21mm wide and 48mm tall"

    21mm ? Now that's dense! In reality, those trays are actually 537mm
    Thanks for catching that! Inches, not mm. I've corrected the article.
    Reply