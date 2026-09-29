AMD drops an EPYC $15,000, 256-core beast — EPYC 9006 Zen 6 'Venice' CPUs get full spec and pricing treatment, from $700 up to $14,904

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Zen 6 is ready to redefine data center performance.

AMD EPYC 9006 (Venice) CPU with Zen 6 cores
(Image credit: AMD)

After unveiling the EPYC 9006 (codenamed Venice) series in July and previewing a few impressive Zen 6 benchmarks, AMD has now released full pricing for its highly anticipated next-generation server chips. According to the list StorageReview obtained, AMD has big plans for the data center, with a wide range of SKUs from eight to 256 cores and pricing from $700 to $14,904.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Samlebon2306
    Wow, a 2P system with 2x256 cores with 1024 dancing threads will make Task Manager scream, "I need a 50" monitor to display that army of threads!"
    Reply
  • ejolson
    The article states "Additionally, the SP7 platform has a lower thermal footprint, as these Zen 6 parts carry TDP ratings between 130W and 400W."

    This should likely read SP8 instead of SP7.
    Reply
  • johnnycanadian
    Samlebon2306 said:
    Wow, a 2P system with 2x256 cores with 1024 dancing threads will make Task Manager scream, "I need a 50" monitor to display that army of threads!"
    Nobody is running Windows with that many cores. Or at least they shouldn't be.
    Reply