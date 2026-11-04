AMD expects to outsell Intel in Q4 for the first time in history — $17B guidance would exceed Intel's projections

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AI boom drives record quarterly revenue, but client and gaming business faces double-digit declines going into 2027

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AMD late on Tuesday reported its highest quarterly revenue ever as demand for its Epyc data center processors and Instinct AI accelerators nearly doubled year-over year and sales of its products for client systems were down only modestly despite high memory prices and other headwinds.

As increasing sales of data center hardware more than offset declines in the client realms, AMD's profitability continues to improve. Perhaps the most striking announcement AMD made is that it expects its Q4 revenue to reach approximately $17 billion, which would put it ahead of Intel for the first time in history.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • me-three
    Admin said:
    As increasing sales of data center hardware more than offset declines in the client realms, AMD's profitability continues to improve. Perhaps the most striking announcement AMD made is that it expects its Q4 revenue to reach approximately $17 billion, which would put it ahead of Intel for the first time in history.

    Data center business now accounts for 64% of AMD's revenue
    Whoa, hard facts of reality in a TH piece.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    Congrats to AMD for offering top shelf products to the marketplace, (y)
    Reply
  • me-three
    TechieTwo said:
    Congrats to AMD for offering top shelf products to the marketplace, (y)
    Yes, totally! More top-shelf AI products! Less menial PC products that nets you pennies!

    Doubly so for Intel! Know where the money is, and don't waste time with the piddly stuff! You're in last place, need to catch up!
    Reply
  • cknobman
    All this "profit" is just circular spending from big tech and one big scam.
    Its all going to come crashing down soon enough.
    Reply
  • stuff and nonesense
    So long as AMD doesn’t forget the people who bought into Ryzen V1/V2 when it was ok, good enough perhaps. Without the buy in AMD would be a shadow of what it has become.

    I know that in the scheme of things home users are small change and that businesses are the target but that time was when AMD were incredibly vulnerable, all their cards were on the table, intel was still ahead and people had to have faith in a brand new untested product. Business wasn’t going to buy at that time “why take the risk?”, consumers were where it was at. People, not business, bought into the promise. We have all benefitted.
    Reply
  • atomicWAR
    Nice to see AMD making history for itself. I am glad Intel has serious competition. Anytime one CPU maker dominates to much it's never good for the market as a whole. So with that said I'd like to see Intel up there game some so we don't find ourselves back in the Core (1st-6th gen) era but with AMD only dropping marginal gains of 5-10% gen on gen. Now if the AI bubble could pop and make kit affordable by the time Zen 6/7 hit the market we'll be set...
    Reply