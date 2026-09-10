AMD releases new Ryzen 5 5500F and Ryzen 5 7500 to save budget PC building — new budget Zen 3 and Zen 4 CPUs to soften the blow from high RAM prices

AMD has officially launched the Ryzen 5 5500F and Ryzen 5 7500, two strong contenders for the best CPUs on the market if you're on a budget. Both are hexa-core chips, with the Ryzen 5 5500F featuring AMD's Zen 3 execution cores and the Ryzen 5 7500 using the newer Zen 4 execution cores. The Ryzen 5 5500F and Ryzen 5 7500, priced at $99 and $189, respectively, are available at U.S. retailers starting today.
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The Ryzen 5 5500F, despite its similar model name to the Ryzen 5 5500, belongs to a different family in AMD's portfolio. The Ryzen 5 5500F hails from the Ryzen 5000 series (codenamed Vermeer), which uses a multi-chiplet architecture. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 5 5500 comes from the Ryzen 5000G series (codenamed Cezanne), which uses a monolithic die design.
Therefore, it is more sound to call the Ryzen 5 5500F a lower-binned version of the Ryzen 5 5600, rather than an iGPU-less variant of the Ryzen 5 5500, which lacks integrated graphics to begin with. The distinction matters because the Ryzen 5 5500F is close to the Ryzen 5 5600, albeit with a 500 MHz lower boost clock speed and half the L3 cache. The "F" suffix on the Ryzen 5 5500F is present because Vermeer does come with integrated graphics, so AMD uses it to explicitly indicate the absence of this feature.
The Ryzen 5 5600, which launched at $199, now retails for around $159, making the new Ryzen 5 5500F approximately 38% more affordable. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 5 5500, which debuted at $159, has lost substantial value over the years. OEM tray versions of the Ryzen 5 5500 now start at just $74, so it is still the most cost-effective entry point into the AM4 ecosystem. Compared to the Ryzen 5 5500, the Ryzen 5 5500F carries a 34% price premium. The latter justifies its higher cost with a slightly higher boost clock speed, which translates to better gaming performance, and support for PCIe 4.0, unlocking faster SSDs and graphics cards.
Ryzen 5 5500F and Ryzen 5 7500 Specifications
|
Processor
|
MSRP / Current Price
|
Architecture / Codename
|
Platform
|
Cores / Threads
|
Base / Boost Clock (GHz)
|
L2 Cache (MB)
|
L3 Cache (MB)
|
Graphics Model
|
Graphics Core
|
Graphics Frequency (MHz)
|
Memory Support
|
PCIe Lanes
|
TDP (W)
|
Ryzen 5 7600
|
$229 / $226
|
Zen 4 / Raphael
|
AM5
|
6 / 12
|
3.8 / 5.1
|
6
|
32
|
AMD Radeon
|
2
|
2,200
|
DDR5-5200
|
24 PCIe 5.0
|
65
|
Ryzen 5 7500
|
$189 / $189
|
Zen 4 / Raphael
|
AM5
|
6 / 12
|
3.7 / 5.0
|
6
|
32
|
AMD Radeon
|
2
|
2,200
|
DDR5-5200
|
24 PCIe 5.0
|
65
|
Ryzen 5 7500F
|
$179 / $157
|
Zen 4 / Raphael
|
AM5
|
6 / 12
|
3.7 / 5.0
|
6
|
32
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
DDR5-5200
|
24 PCIe 5.0
|
65
|
Ryzen 5 5600
|
$199 / $159
|
Zen 3 / Vermeer
|
AM4
|
6 / 12
|
3.5 / 4.4
|
3
|
32
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
DDR4-3200
|
20 PCIe 4.0
|
65
|
Ryzen 5 5500F
|
$99 / $99
|
Zen 3 / Vermeer
|
AM4
|
6 / 12
|
3.0 / 4.4
|
3
|
16
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
DDR4-3200
|
20 PCIe 4.0
|
65
|
Ryzen 5 5500
|
$159 / $74
|
Zen 3 / Cezanne
|
AM4
|
6 / 12
|
3.6 / 4.2
|
3
|
16
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
DDR4-3200
|
20 PCIe 3.0
|
65
When it comes to the Ryzen 5 7500, little mystery surrounds its place in AMD's product stack. True to its name, the Ryzen 5 7500 is the same processor as the Ryzen 5 7500F, which launched three years ago, but with integrated Radeon graphics. This small addition suits users who need basic display output and do not plan to spend money on a discrete graphics card. Apart from the integrated graphics, all core specifications remain identical between the two models.
As a result, the difference between the Ryzen 5 7600 and the Ryzen 5 7500 stands. The former boasts a 100 MHz higher base and boost clock, so performance is somewhat better in certain processor-intensive workloads or gaming scenarios. However, most users may not notice the difference.
The Ryzen 5 7500F hit the market at $179, but over time its retail price has dropped to about $157. In contrast, the Ryzen 5 7600 has held its value over the years, falling only slightly from its original MSRP of $229 to around $226. As a result, the Ryzen 5 7500 positions itself as a mid-point option, priced 16% lower than the Ryzen 5 7600 and 20% above the Ryzen 5 7500F.
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The Ryzen 5 7500 makes sense in this market because not everyone is a gamer, so integrated graphics mean you do not have to spend a fortune on a discrete graphics card at today's ridiculous prices. However, because it runs on AMD's AM5 platform, the Ryzen 5 7500 is still bound by the sky-high cost of DDR5.
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Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.
Speaking of reversed, it was actually nuts for AMD to make the 5500F a Vermeer derivative and the 5500 a Cezanne without iGPU. The reverse would make much more sense.
Also wrong btw. Vermeer has no iGPU to begin with.
5500F: Vermeer with half cache
5500X3D: Vermeer with 3D V-cache
5500: Cezanne with no graphics
5500GT: Cezanne with graphics and higher boost clock speed (basically a 5600G with lower base clock)
There's also a 5600F which has the full 32MB cache, but only boosts to 4GHz so for anything that doesn't benefit from additional cache it would actually be slower than the 5500F.
I know this is largely due to scraping the binning barrel, but I hope they never do the mixing and matching architectures while carrying the same branding again.