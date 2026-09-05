AMD reportedly prepping Ryzen 5 7500 (non-F) CPU with integrated graphics at double the price — Six-core Zen 4 chip rumored to share identical specs with its F-moniker cousin

AMD is no stranger to refreshing its older CPU families with new SKUs, especially since the consumer hardware market for new products is currently in a slump. Ryzen 7000 is a relatively new lineup for the company, but it seems like it might be the latest recipient of this strategy. Leaker Roland Quandt is reporting that a Ryzen 5 7500 non-F is coming soon with specs identical to the 7500F, but at double the price for some reason.

AMD Ryzen 5 7500 (no F, no X3D, no nothing) incoming. AM5 socket 3,7 GHz, up to 5,0 GHz boost 6C/12T 38MB cache in total 65W TDP ~230 Euro — @rquandt.bsky.social (@rquandt.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-09-05T13:08:32.503Z

As the post above clarifies, this is a bog-standard chip with no 3D V-Cache or anything extra. Actually, that's not entirely factual, as ditching the "F" moniker means the processor is gaining integrated graphics. However, given what we see on the Ryzen 5 7600, this iGPU will comprise only two small RDNA 2 CUs. That's enough for a display output and everyday tasks, but don't expect to be gaming on this thing.

The rest of the specs remain unchanged from the Ryzen 5 7500F. Its rumored non-F counterpart is also a six-core, twelve-thread CPU with a 3.7 GHz base clock and 5.0 GHz boost clock. You'll get 38MB of combined cache, likely a 32MB L3 + 6MB L2 split, along with a 65W TDP. All those match the 7500F, with the only glaring difference being the price — the Ryzen 5 7500 is supposed to somehow retail for 230 Euros, or $267 freedom units.

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For context, the Ryzen 5 7500F launched at $179 three years ago but quickly came down in price and can be had for just $116 right now. Even in Germany, it costs 105 Euros at the moment, which translates to $122. Moreover, for the $250+ price rumored for the 7500 non-F, you can instead get the much more powerful Ryzen 5 9600X along with a whole B850 motherboard on Newegg as we speak. You can even find the 7600X3D for less than $250 on Amazon right now.

The only way one could try to justify this pricing is by arguing that the 7500 non-F comes with a box and cooler, unlike the 7500F, which is a tray-only package. Then again, these comparisons are based on current pricing, and we know how much of a mirage that can be during the component crisis. Price hikes for CPUs are not a rarity anymore, and since we don't have a rumored launch window for the 7500 non-F, it could coincide with one.

That's just speculation, though; take everything you just read with a grain of salt. The reason the rumored price is in Euros to begin with is that the leaker is based in Germany. We don't even know if this chip will receive a global launch.

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