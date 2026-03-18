AMD reportedly strikes back with Zen 5 refresh to counter Intel's latest Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs — 65W Ryzen supercharged with 400 MHz base clock uplift and almost double the TDP

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The only way to fight a refresh is with a refresh.

Ryzen 9000 CPU
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD, which is locked in constant competition with Intel to release the best CPUs, appears to be in retaliation mode. According to chi11eddog, a well-known hardware leaker, the chipmaker is refreshing at least two Zen 5 chips—the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X—to better compete with Intel’s latest Core Ultra 200S Plus (codenamed Arrow Lake Refresh) series.

The change in nomenclature would imply that AMD may be aiming to create a clearer distinction between its vanilla and refreshed processors. The Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X would be a clear response to the intensified competition from Intel's recently-announced Arrow Lake Refresh. AMD's rumored new naming approach isn't awful, either, as it could help consumers more easily identify overall improvements, with higher numbers indicating better performance.

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