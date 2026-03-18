AMD reportedly strikes back with Zen 5 refresh to counter Intel's latest Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs — 65W Ryzen supercharged with 400 MHz base clock uplift and almost double the TDP

AMD, which is locked in constant competition with Intel to release the best CPUs, appears to be in retaliation mode. According to chi11eddog, a well-known hardware leaker, the chipmaker is refreshing at least two Zen 5 chips—the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X—to better compete with Intel’s latest Core Ultra 200S Plus (codenamed Arrow Lake Refresh) series.

In the past, AMD has used the “XT” moniker to designate refreshed versions of its mainstream Ryzen processors. However, with the Zen 5 lineup, the chipmaker appears to be shifting its strategy by adopting a new naming convention that uses incremented model numbers rather than the traditional “XT” suffix. Instead of going with the Ryzen 7 9700XT or Ryzen 5 9600XT, AMD is reportedly planning to market these refreshed chips as the Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X, respectively, much like its recent 9850X3D.

The change in nomenclature would imply that AMD may be aiming to create a clearer distinction between its vanilla and refreshed processors. The Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X would be a clear response to the intensified competition from Intel's recently-announced Arrow Lake Refresh. AMD's rumored new naming approach isn't awful, either, as it could help consumers more easily identify overall improvements, with higher numbers indicating better performance.

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