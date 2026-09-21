AMD Ryzen 5 5500F and 7500 show up at retail with pricing above MSRP — budget CPUs are $20 more expensive than list price, even from first-party sellers

News
By
Published

Hopefully additional retailer listings will bring prices back down to MSRP.

AMD Ryzen 5 CPU
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's new Ryzen 5 5500F and Ryzen 5 7500 are available for sale, though the prices are higher than AMD originally suggested. On Amazon, the Ryzen 5 5500F is available for $120, while the Ryzen 5 7500 is listed at $210, both $20 more expensive than AMD's suggested retail pricing. Both are sold directly by Amazon, suggesting we'll see slightly higher prices for these two chips than AMD originally suggested.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.