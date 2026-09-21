AMD Ryzen 5 5500F and 7500 show up at retail with pricing above MSRP — budget CPUs are $20 more expensive than list price, even from first-party sellers

AMD's new Ryzen 5 5500F and Ryzen 5 7500 are available for sale, though the prices are higher than AMD originally suggested. On Amazon, the Ryzen 5 5500F is available for $120, while the Ryzen 5 7500 is listed at $210, both $20 more expensive than AMD's suggested retail pricing. Both are sold directly by Amazon, suggesting we'll see slightly higher prices for these two chips than AMD originally suggested.

AMD revealed the budget CPUs nearly two weeks ago, and despite launching on that date, the chips haven't been available for sale in the U.S. until now. The Ryzen 5 5500F is particularly interesting, as the $90 Ryzen 5 5500 has continually been among Amazon's best sellers in CPUs. Although the Ryzen 5 5500 and 5500F sound similar, there are actually quite a few differences between the two CPUs.

Both are six-core, 12-thread chips using AMD's Zen 3 architecture, but the 5500 falls under the Cezanne family, while the 5500F falls under Vermeer. The 5500F comes with PCIe 4, compared to PCIe 3 on the 5500, as well as a higher 4.4 GHz boost clock — the base 5500 tops out at 4.2 GHz. These changes apparently allow the 5500F to achieve higher performance, somewhere in the range of 5% to 10%, in games. We'll be getting the CPU in the Tom's Hardware lab to test the performance ourselves.

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Although Zen 3 is aging, it has become an ideal home for budget builders as the RAM pricing crisis continues to surge. In addition to the Ryzen 5 5500F, we saw AMD re-release the Ryzen 7 5800X3D earlier this year to combat rising DDR5 prices.

We took the Ryzen 5 5500 (non-F) out for a spin earlier this year for a budget $100 CPU shootout. Generally, it underperforms the Intel competition at this price, but a 5% to 10% jump would close that gap. If performance holds up, the Ryzen 5 5500F may have a shot at our best CPUs for gaming list with its low price.

The Ryzen 5 7500 is easier to parse. It's identical to the 7500F, just with integrated graphics. It comes with six Zen 4 cores for a total of 12 threads, and unlike the 5500, it exclusively supports DDR5 memory. The 7500 comes with a boost clock of 5 GHz and supports PCIe 5. Like the 5500F, it has a 65W TDP and comes bundled with AMD's Wraith Stealth cooler.

AMD originally announced the Ryzen 5 5500F at $99 and the 7500 at $190, though the current Amazon listings are both $20 higher than that — $120 and $210, respectively. At the time of writing, the CPUs are only available at Amazon in the U.S.; Micro Center and Newegg don't have listings available. When other retailers pick up the chips, prices could come down.

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This isn't the first time we've seen oddly high prices on new AMD releases at Amazon. Earlier this year, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 went up for sale on Amazon prior to release, selling for $1,000, $100 above MSRP. After the launch dust settled and listings went up at other retailers, the pricing dropped back down to $900. Hopefully, we'll see something similar happen here.

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