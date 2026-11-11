AMD shares how it can retain 95% of server performance with just half the DRAM, sidestepping memory shortages with MEXT — tech powers over 100 servers already running, with plans to expand to 2,000 servers in 2027

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MEXT offloads cold memory pages to flash storage and serves them up with a predictive AI model.

AMD MEXT Slides
(Image credit: AMD)

In June, AMD overtook the predictive memory engine known as MEXT, which claims to offer upwards of 99% of the performance of a system with full DRAM capacity while running with as little as 25% of the physical DIMMs. The technology offloads cold memory pages to flash storage and uses an AI model to serve pages before they’re needed, and AMD says it plans to extend the tech across a wide swath of its IT infrastructure next year.

The pitch behind MEXT seems too good to be true. According to AMD and MEXT founder Gary Smerdon, the technology can cut the physical DRAM required in a server by 20% to 75% depending on the application and performance target. That missing memory still registers as installed DRAM to the OS. Instead of DRAM, however, MEXT uses relatively inexpensive flash storage to offload cold pages, flying them back in as they’re needed with an AI model. In some of AMD’s internal workloads, such as Synopsys PrimeTime, the company says it’s able to achieve 95% of the performance of a full server while running at 50% DRAM capacity with MEXT.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.