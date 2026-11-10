AMD VP and chief Zen architect rebuke claims that Nvidia and Arm made CPUs for agentic AI — ‘We didn’t magically know four years ago that agentic was going to be a thing’

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AMD’s new Venice chips aren’t agentic CPUs, but they’re the best CPUs for agentic AI, says AMD.

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Two prominent voices within AMD agree that the company didn’t design its new Zen 6 family, codenamed Venice, explicitly for agentic AI in a clear shot at Nvidia and Arm, who’ve both described their latest data center CPUs as “agentic” in nature. In separate talks, AMD’s chief Zen architect Mike Clark and corporate VP Madhu Rangarajan said that the company didn’t predict the agentic wave when Zen 6 development started.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Kindaian
    It's called a time travel machine (aka marketing speak).
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    i mean he aint wrong.

    These take yrs of development and by time these were designed the idea of agentic likely wasnt even a known thing.

    In 2 to 3 yrs we'd likely see the first purpose built one.
    Reply
  • usertests
    hotaru251 said:
    In 2 to 3 yrs we'd likely see the first purpose built one.
    I wonder what that even looks like. What do AI agents need?

    Imagine if they did chiplets with 1-2 big/classic cores and 64-128 tiny (LP) cores.
    Reply
  • sseemaku
    'superchip', a minipc called 'super computer', AI PCs, now agentic cpus. Its not over yet, I bet we will see more jargon
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    usertests said:
    Imagine if they did chiplets with 1-2 big/classic cores and 64-128 tiny (LP) cores.
    i fully expect integrated graphics being removed entirely to make room for more "ai" stuff. (as can only fit so much on a chip and server side its un-needed and gaming have dedicated gpu)
    Reply