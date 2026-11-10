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AMD Zen 6 EPYC ‘Venice’ deep dive and benchmarking – 9686F outclasses Nvidia’s Vera, dual EPYC 9996 with 1,024 threads delivers up to 93% performance gain gen-on-gen

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Our first look at Zen 6, both under the hood and in real-world applications.

AMD Zen 6 EPYC ‘Venice’
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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AMD’s EPYC ‘Venice’ CPUs are the first to debut the new Zen 6 architecture, and we’ve been testing two chips from the range over the past several weeks to see how they compare to Nvidia’s Vera, and more broadly, how the Zen 6 architecture departs from Zen 5 ahead of the expected consumer-focused Olympic Ridge launch next year. Zen 5 was a ground-up redesign of AMD’s storied Zen core, and Zen 6 takes that foundation and expands it in just about every regard.

Zen 6 uses TSMC’s N2P node, but it also comes with significant architectural changes under the hood. Within the core, a redesigned vector engine pushes AMD’s SIMD performance even higher, and it now natively supports half-precision FP16 instructions alongside full, 32-bit precision. It also splits integer schedulers within the execution engine, allowing for more instructions in flight through the core.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    Congrats to AMD for once again delivering the goods. (y)
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    This is looking very good for AMD.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • Stomx
    Have i missed what the RAM was used? Were the tests done with 2x bandwidth RAM ( 12800 MRDIMMs vs previous 6400 RDRAM ) when many benchmarks are essentially memory bandwidth bound ( one of the key "secrets" why GPUs are fast) ? If yes then even mosquito will kill a horse if wolf would help.
    Reply
  • usertests
    The headline for Zen 6 is a 27% average IPC uplift over Zen 5 in enterprise, cloud, and AI workloads. The debut of this new microarchitecture is focused on the data center, so you shouldn’t take that 27% IPC improvement as broadly applicable to all workloads.
    From the image above this, "Enterprise and cloud server" workloads is only 20%, "AI workloads" is 31%.

    It might end up being considered less than 20% for typical consumer workloads and gaming, but it sounds good so far.
    Reply