AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU is our recommendation for the best CPU for gaming in 2026. Thanks to Black Friday, it just fell to its lowest-ever price of $369.99, thanks to an extra coupon in the Amazon sale. That's a saving of $110 on the list price, a 23% discount.

Earlier this week, the 9850X3D fell to the same price as the 9800X3D. This sweet deal corrects that anomaly and gets you a brilliant gaming CPU for AM5 for less. As Amazon notes on its website, this deal is selling fast, so don't hang around if you want one.

As per our benchmarks below, the 9800X3D is second only to the 9850X3D in terms of gaming performance when running on our testing suite. Notably, the X3D SKUs have very good 1% low scores when it comes to frame rate thanks to the aforementioned cache. At this price, this 9800X3D is a fantastic option for the beginnings of a 4K gaming rig, or an AM5 upgrade.

Naturally, this is a gaming-focused CPU, so it lags a little behind Intel's offerings when it comes to more productivity-focused apps that require heavier threading. This is first and foremost a gaming CPU, but it can more than handle other desktop applications, too.

The 9800X3D offers boost clocks of up to 5.2GHz, but doesn't come with a cooler, so you'll need to provide your own solution, either an air cooler or an AIO. As noted, this will slot easily into any existing AM5 setup, and is especially enticing if you've already got a powerful GPU or DDR5 RAM ready to go.

We'd expect this deal to sell out quickly, or for the price to go back up fairly soon, so move fast if you want to grab one.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.