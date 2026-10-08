AMD's EPYC Verano AI host CPU will reportedly use a special SB1 socket — Zen 6 chip pairs 72 cores with a 24-channel LPDDR5X memory subsystem

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But how many EPYC 'Verano' CPUs there will be?

AMD EPYC 9006 (Venice) CPU with Zen 6 cores
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's upcoming EPYC 9006-series 'Verano' CPUs that are specifically designed for AI servers will use an all-new SB1 socket and will require different cooling systems than other processors in the lineup, according to a listing at Dynatron, a leading maker of server coolers, discovered by InstLatX64. The new SB1 socket will be smaller than SP7 and SP8 sockets for other Zen 6-based EPYC CPUs and will therefore have different power and cooling needs.

AMD's Verano is quite different from conventional EPYC processors. The CPU will feature up to 72 Zen 6 cores operating at up to 5 GHz and a massive 24-channel LPDDR5X memory subsystem that uses replaceable SOCAMM2 modules. AMD positions Verano as a host processor for AI servers, where CPUs primarily orchestrate workloads running on AI accelerators rather than provide maximum general-purpose performance themselves. Such specialization could explain why AMD developed SB1 instead of using SP7, which accommodates up to 256-core EPYC 'Venice' processors, or SP8, designed for models with up to 128 cores. Meanwhile, AMD has not disclosed SB1's specifications, dimensions, or capabilities just yet.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    It's interesting that the big enterprise AI products from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel using LPDDR are still using LPDDR5X and not LPDDR6 yet. I guess LPDDR6 wasn't ready in time, or needs more time to mature. Or be stockpiled.

    China's CXMT beats Western chipmakers to announcement of LPDDR6 mass production — Xiaomi smartphones to debut industry’s first LPDDR6 chips
    Samsung LPDDR6: Advancing Low-Power Memory for AI with Industry-First Validation on Qualcomm Technologies' New Snapdragon® Platform
    Reply