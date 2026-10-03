AMD’s secret Zen 3 gaming CPU had 128MB of game-boosting L3 cache but never saw the light of day — canceled Ryzen 9 5900X3D breaks free from the chipmaker's vault

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The 12-core Zen 3 gaming and productivity monster that never was

AMD Zen 3 Ryzen CPU
(Image credit: AMD)

Despite being on the market for four years, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D remains one of the best CPUs for gaming on the AM4 platform. A Ryzen 9 5900X3D, if AMD had released it, would surely have given it a run for its money. Now, years later, an engineering sample of the Ryzen 9 5900X3D has emerged on the Chinese Chiphell forums, giving us a taste of what could have been an awesome 12-core chip for gaming and productivity.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • ejolson
    In the article "AMD's decision to ultimately pursue an asymmetric design was spot on for gaming" should probably read "AMD's decision to ultimately pursue a symmetric design was spot on for gaming."
    Reply