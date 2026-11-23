The Ryzen 7 9850X3D needs no introduction. It's the best CPU for gaming, without question, leveraging AMD's latest Zen 5 architecture alongside its 3D V-Cache to accelerate frame rates as much as 30% above the competition. It's down to its lowest price ever in the run-up to Black Friday, dropping to $399 after an instant coupon on Amazon.

Although we see frequent discounts on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, the newer Ryzen 7 9850X3D has rarely gone on sale. At $399, this is one of the best CPU deals we've seen this Black Friday. In fact, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are the same price right now.

the best Save $99.01 AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D: was $499 now $399.99 at Amazon If you're after the ultimate in gaming performance, there's no better option than the Ryzen 7 9850X3D. Thanks to its 93MB of L3 cache, this 8-core/16-thread processor can push out class-leading frame rates in every game out there. With only a 120W TDP, it even stays cooler than the competition, saving you a few extra bucks on that expensive AIO purchase.

As you can see from our CPU benchmark hierarchy, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is the fastest gaming processor money can buy. The Ryzen 7 9850X3D is identical to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D outside of a slight boost in clock speed. We found that the base Ryzen 7 9800X3D can reach the same performance level with AMD's Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO), and it usually remains the cheaper of the two CPUs. Right now, however, the two chips are the same price.

The Ryzen 7 9850X3D remains the gold standard for gaming performance. The closest chip without 3D V-Cache is Intel's Core i9-14900K, which itself only provided 78.2% of the 1080p gaming performance of the 9800X3D. That's despite the fact that the chip often runs below 100W in games, and it has access to only eight cores and 16 threads.

Those eight cores can pose some limitations in heavily threaded apps, particularly compared to the Intel competition. If you're less focused on gaming, a CPU like the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus remains our recommendation. If you just dabble in non-gaming applications, however, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is a great option.

Intel may have superior core counts, but the Ryzen 7 9850X3D comes with eight full, fat Zen 5 cores, and it can clock up to 5.6 GHz, giving you plenty of grunt for content creation applications alongside games. It slots into existing AM5 motherboards with a 600- or 800-series chipset, though you may need a BIOS update.

This chip comes with AMD's second-gen 3D V-Cache, which places the extra SRAM under the compute die. This gives the cores direct access to the Integrated Heat Spreader (IHS), meaning the chip can boost as well as its non-X3D counterpart without the SRAM acting as an insulating layer.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.