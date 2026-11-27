The most powerful CPU on the market, AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, is down to its lowest price ever of $759 this Black Friday. By the numbers, it's the best CPU for gaming, and the fastest in multithreaded workloads. It's also the first processor AMD has ever created that uses its 3D V-Cache across both CCDs.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 has an MSRP of $900, but it launched at $1,000 before settling back down to $900. Although we've occasionally seen $50 off the CPU here and there, this is the first time we've seen this steep of a discount. The processor is on sale for $799 at most retailers, knocking $100 off its list price. On Amazon, however, an on-page coupon knocks off an additional $40, bringing the price down to $759.

Save 17% ($115.45) AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D: was $699 now $583.55 at Amazon The Ryzen 9 9950X3D features 128MB of L3 cache, which enables it to claim the title of the fastest gaming chip on the market. It features 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads of computing power, reaching a peak clock speed of 5.7 GHz.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D, which features the stacked cache on a single CCD, is also on sale for $115 off, bringing its list price of $699 down to $583.55. For most people, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D is the better buy. Outside of a few niche applications, it performs identically to the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 across games and productivity workloads.

You can see that reflected in the charts above, which we gathered during our Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 review. Regardless of which processor you go with, you're getting top-shelf gaming performance. The Ryzen 7 9850X3D is a touch faster, but realistically, this is identical gaming performance in practice.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 has a small 4% advantage over the Ryzen 9 9950X3D in multithreaded workloads, and the two perform identically in single-threaded workloads, falling short of Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 270K Plus.

We recommend the Ryzen 9 9950X3D for most people, but if you want the best of the best, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 at $759 is an excellent deal. Make sure to pair it with a quality CPU cooler (ideally an AIO), as well as a midrange to high-end B850E or X870 motherboard.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.