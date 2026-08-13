Analysts see 'increasing foundry success conviction' as Intel CEO puts $12 million more of his own money in company — analysts point to accelerating foundry progress and capex expansion

Intel chief executive Lip-Bu Tan has invested $12 million of his own money in Intel this week as part of the company's $19.7 billion stock offering, indicating his confidence in the company. Meanwhile, Bank of America analysts view the capital raise as an indicator of management's 'increasing foundry conviction,' suggesting growing confidence in Intel's foundry prospects.

"The capital raise […] is still a good leading indicator of management's increasing Foundry conviction (vs. defensive balance-sheet action)," reads an excerpt from BofA's note to clients published by John Intel. "We flag the capital raise also aligns with the recent step-up in capex (for internal customer) and ongoing 14A progress, with further capex increase expected on potential incremental external customer wins (18A-P, 14A, advanced packaging EMIB-T)."

Indeed, it is hard to believe that Intel's management would raise almost $20 billion without a more or less clear plan on how to spend it. In fact, Lip-Bu Tan has said repeatedly that he would not authorize building capacity for external customers unless there was a customer commitment. Of course, at some point, Intel will need additional 18A capacity for its own products as well, but $20 billion is a lot of money, which may indicate that the additional capacity will be aimed both at internal and external clients. This is by no means a confirmation that a formal deal has been reached with a big customer like Apple, AMD, Nvidia, or Qualcomm, but it is at least an indicator of management's confidence in Intel's performance going forward.

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In fact, Intel's $19.7 billion stock offering was several times oversubscribed and about 33% of investors who submitted orders received no shares at all, reports @FirstSquawk, which indicates great confidence in the company by regular investors. Apparently, Intel's chief executive, Lip-Bu Tan, was among the investors who managed to get $12 million worth of stock using his own money.

In March 2025, shortly after becoming the head of Intel, Lip-Bu Tan bought $25 million of Intel shares (approximately 1.04 million shares) through a family trust to hold them for five years as a required part of his employment contract. Since then, he neither bought nor sold his Intel stock, so the acquisition of $12 million worth of Intel shares is a significant deal.

"Overall, we view the raise as net positive given foundry scale and customer conviction driving longer term top-line and operational efficiency, more than offsetting modest near-term EPS dilution," the note by BofA reads. "We also flag positive read-through for both front-end and back-end packaging semicap vendors."

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