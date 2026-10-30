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Benchmarking Nvidia’s Vera CPU for the data center — standalone Vera tested against Granite Rapids-AP and EPYC Turin

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Vera debuts with strong Python performance and unmatched memory bandwidth.

Nvidia Vera CPU
(Image credit: Nvidia)
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Nvidia’s Vera CPU is an important next step in the company’s years-long spearheading of AI infrastructure buildout. It’s arriving just as the shift to agentic AI workflows has created unprecedented demand for data center CPUs, and it’s designed specifically for this moment, at least according to Nvidia’s marketing bullet points. Although the idea that anyone developed a CPU for a shift in demand that arose just six months ago is reaching, as our benchmarks below show, Nvidia’s claims about Vera aren’t full of hot air.

Based on the workloads we have now — there aren’t standardized end-to-end agentic benchmarks focused on the CPU right now — Vera has strong indicators about its usefulness in agentic workflows. It offers chart-topping performance in Python, for instance, which makes up much of the backbone of the AI software ecosystem.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • richardvday
    I'm impressed 👍 now let's see how Amd and Intel respond. Going to be interesting for sure. Nvidia is becoming way too strong though. Jensen has deep pockets.
    Reply