‘CPUs are cool again,' Intel and AMD reporting spikes in CPU demand due to agentic AI, shortages — Lisa Su says business exceeded expectations while Intel is looking at long-term agreements with potential customers

Both AMD and Intel said during the 2026 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference that demand for CPUs is seeing an uptick due to artificial intelligence. Intel CFO David Zinsner said during his question and answer (via Investing.com) that “the CPU has become cool again this year,” especially as AI agents need CPUs to orchestrate the computationally-heavy tasks that the GPUs and NPUs will execute. It has even started seeing customers who are looking at long-term agreements, ensuring that they’ll have a continuous supply of these chips needed to expand their operations. On the other hand, AMD CEO Lisa Su said during the same conference, “You know, we’re seeing a significant CPU demand, frankly, as a result of the inference demand picking up.” She also added later that “the CPU portion of the business has actually far exceeded my expectations in terms of demand.”

The AI boom has been driving a shortage in various components since ChatGPT showed some potential in late 2022. It first began with GPUs, especially as data centers and hyperscalers have been buying these components en masse to build massive servers with hundreds of thousands of GPUs. As graphics card supply started to normalize around the middle of 2025, experts and analysts have started warning about memory and storage chip shortages due to massive demand for high-bandwidth memory and enterprise-grade storage in AI data centers.

We felt the full swing of this crisis in the fourth quarter of last year, with pricing for RAM modules and SSDs continuing to rise through February 2026. What makes this worse than the GPU shortage is that it has a much wider impact. While the GPUs that were in short supply were mostly limited to desktop PCs and gaming laptops with a discrete graphics card, virtually every modern digital device — from consumer devices like smart TVs and smartphones to automobiles and industrial-grade equipment — needs memory and storage. And consumer-grade memory and storage is fighting for the same wafer space that enterprise-grade memory and storage could occupy, usually with a far higher price tag.

As AI advancements move forward from large language models and chatbots to agents that can observe, reason, plan, act, and learn independently, data centers require more multi-processor computing power — that means combining CPUs, GPUs, NPUs, and more — to support the entire agentic AI workflow. China is starting to see this spike in demand, with both Team Blue and Team Red reporting supply shortages for server CPUs in the region. We’re also seeing a spike in demand for high-end Mac Studios and Mac minis, especially as we see more people build their own local AI agents with