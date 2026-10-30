Deadly Intel Fab 28 explosion causes two-week shutdown, to cost $600 million and severely disrupt server chip manufacturing for six months — 10nm Xeon shipments stall during largest shortage in memory

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The most devastating semiconductor fab disruption in recent history.

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)
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The explosion at Intel's Fab 28 near Kiryat Gat, Israel, that happened earlier this month forced Intel to shut down the whole facility for two weeks, and now the company expects that it will cost it approximately $600 million in lost revenue over two quarters. The disruption is expected to affect server processors manufactured using Intel's 10nm-class process technologies and will reduce the company's shipments in both the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

"In Israel, we have been shut down for about two weeks," said Dave Zinsner, chief financial officer of Intel, during the company's earnings call. "We feel like we are going to be starting up production here by the end of this week."

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.