Demand for data center CPUs has surged, and AI agents are responsible – why the CPU to GPU ratio is more important than ever for hyperscalers

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
Features
By published

While most of the attention has been on GPUs, CPUs have continued to maintain their relevance – and they’re starting to attract more attention.

A close-up view of Nvidia&#039;s Vera CPU Compute Tray
(Image credit: Getty Images / I-Hwa Cheng)

The AI revolution that shows no signs of stopping appears at times to have echoes of the gold rush. Whisper networks spread quickly through communities about new scarce commodities, and suddenly there’s a surge of interest as people snap up resources. For most of the ChatGPT era, you’ve struggled to get hold of a GPU for neither love nor money, with Nvidia practically able to manage its own waitlist, so great is the demand.

Much of the media’s attention – and plenty of investment – has been focused on the dash to grab as many GPUs as possible; most recently, memory has become a focal point.

Latest Videos From
Chris Stokel-Walker
Chris Stokel-Walker
Freelance Contributor

Chris Stokel-Walker is a Tom's Hardware contributor who focuses on the tech sector and its impact on our daily lives— online and offline. He is the author of How AI Ate the World, published in 2024, as well as TikTok Boom, YouTubers, and The History of the Internet in Byte-Sized Chunks.