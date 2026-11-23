After a disappointing launch, Intel turned around the Arrow Lake generation with the 270K Plus and 250K Plus, which both now rank among the best CPUs for gaming. The former is down to is lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday, and by a massive margin. Amazon has the 270K Plus available for $232, 25% off its typical price of $310.

This deal isn't likely to last long. After showing up with a slight discount over the weekend, the 270K Plus jumped back up to its list price. Now, it's discounted again by a much larger margin. We've previously seen these Arrow Lake Refresh chips show up with big discounts, and they sell out quickly.

Although the 270K Plus carries the Core Ultra 7 branding, it comes with the same 24 cores as the much more expensive Core Ultra 9 285K. Additionally, it matches the 285K in single- and multithreaded applications, and it's faster in games thanks to Intel's new iBOT feature. You can see a full breakdown of performance in our Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus review.

Although AMD still holds the gaming crown with the Ryzen 7 9850X3D (which is also on a Black Friday sale), the 270K Plus offers a chart-topping application performance, even beating out chips that cost twice as much, such as the Ryzen 9 9950X, in some applications.

As you can see from the data in our CPU benchmark hierarchy, the 270K Plus is within 10% of the gaming performance of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, and it's the fastest CPU we've tested in single-threaded performance. In multi-threaded performance, the 270K Plus and Ryzen 9 9950X are in lockstep.

The 270K Plus slots into LGA 1851 motherboards. If you want to take advantage of the unlocked multiplier, you'll need to pair the chip with a Z-series chipset. It exclusively supports DDR5 memory. If you need a new motherboard check out our deals thread.

This CPU is an excellent deal, even at full price, so don't miss the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus for $232 at Amazon.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.