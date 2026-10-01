Gears of War E-Day is an uncharacteristically CPU-heavy Unreal Engine 5 game — benchmarking 25 CPUs from Intel and AMD and investigating ‘low core mode’

News
By
Published

Unreal Engine 5 doesn’t normally stress your CPU, but Gears of War E-Day will.

Gears of War E-Day
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)
Jump To:

Unreal Engine 5 isn’t particularly heavy on the CPU, but Gears of War E-Day changes that narrative. If you have a monitoring overlay open when you load into the game, you’ll immediately notice your CPU pinned at between 80% and 90% utilization, which is a far cry from most other UE5 titles. Even stranger is that the scaling between CPUs is clear. For instance, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D netted 42% higher performance than the Ryzen 5 7600X at 1080p with the High graphics preset.

We’ve tested a lot of UE5 games with our pool of CPUs to evaluate them, not only for our rankings of the best CPUs for gaming, but also for our ongoing CPU benchmark hierarchy. Most of them haven’t made the cut, simply because of a lack of scaling. We’ve tried to include games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and Halo: Campaign Evolved, due to the prevalence of Unreal Engine 5 in modern AAA games, but the CPU scaling just doesn’t matter.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cknobman
    This isnt the type of game that should be this CPU heavy.

    Between this CPU issue and the preference for Nvidia looks like another hard pass for me.
    Just wont be a good experience all around with all the other BS injected into the game by the devs.
    Reply
  • warezme
    You realize most people aren't going to run this game at 1920x1080 unless that is their limit. So yea the greatest statistical variances occur at HIgh and 1080p but it would have been nice to see what the performance numbers were at "real" world resolutions 1440 and 4K anyway and all levels of complexity.
    Reply
  • Vicecrow
    Some times i Just want a 5060 in the Review 99% people out there want to know what cpu tô pair with a 5060 RX 9060
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Vicecrow said:
    Some times i Just want a 5060 in the Review 99% people out there want to know what cpu tô pair with a 5060 RX 9060
    I agree. Showing some more mainstream type CPUs, along with some mid to high end GPU's to add some reference points would be good.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    Vicecrow said:
    Some times i Just want a 5060 in the Review 99% people out there want to know what cpu tô pair with a 5060 RX 9060
    Nvidia paid for the news article.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    Vicecrow said:
    Some times i Just want a 5060 in the Review 99% people out there want to know what cpu tô pair with a 5060 RX 9060
    https://www.tomshardware.com/video-games/pc-gaming/gears-of-war-e-day-pc-graphics-performance-tested-43-gpus-take-us-back-to-the-start-of-an-iconic-saga
    The 5060 hits 55 FPS at 1080p ultra..........you can put any old CPU in and it will reach that.
    Now if you are going to play with the settings until you get the max FPS you can possibly get with your 5060 then this CPU comparison is what you need to see which CPU in your budged might get you the best FPS.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    Admin said:
    And, on the efficiency front, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and 7800X3D easily win the day with nearly two frames per watt used. Temperatures stayed in check, as well, with even the highest chip in our test pool averaging just 65.4 degrees Celsius.
    How does the 9800x3d easily win in efficiency if it loses to the intel CPU?! (5 225)

    FIFY
    the Ryzen 7 9800X3D 7800X3D and the intel ultra 5 225 easily win the day with nearly two frames per watt used with the 9800x3d being a close third
    Admin said:
    With everything down to a strict quad-core tested — E-Day’s system requirements bottom out at hexa-core chips — we assumed the situation was settled and were content to leave Low Core Mode for others to explore further. However, we gave it one more try with the Core i3-14100, disabling two of the cores in the BIOS to see how the game would function with a dual-core chip.
    What in lords name is the definition of a strict quad core?!?!
    And how is it an 8 threaded CPU?!
    Games (all software) only see threads, you turned 8 threads into 4 threads.
    Admin said:
    It appears E-Day switches up the streaming system with Low Core Mode. That would explain a lot, notably the heavy, all-core demand when running the game normally and the severe streaming issue we noted at two cores. E-Day is using some sort of asset streaming system, as most modern games do, and those assets look very expensive. Past a certain point, the streaming simply breaks as the CPU is overloaded with work.
    It would be super easy to check that by just running an thread observation tool like process explorer form sysinternals (part of microsoft) it could just be that it throttles (lowers the priority of) a thread that doesn't wait for the results of other threads if those other threads can't keep up, lowering the priority makes windows stall it until any thread with a higher priority is done, this throttles the performance but you get the whole of the game instead of things not loading in.
    Reply
  • JarredWaltonGPU
    Hey Jake, I think your headline is incorrect. Unreal Engine games have traditionally always/usually been CPU heavy. Yes, GPU is often more critical if you want to hit a good framerate, but in my experience UE -- whether UE3, UE4, or UE5 -- typically shows a need for higher performance CPUs when you have a fast GPU.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    warezme said:
    You realize most people aren't going to run this game at 1920x1080 unless that is their limit.
    given the cost of gpu and stuff that might change unless games optimize better as most ppl arent going to buy high end gpu's anymore.
    Reply
  • TheyStoppedit
    Games need to start putting to use 12 and 16 core CPUs. I have a 5950X which would handle this issue without breaking a sweat.... if only the game was designed to use the extra core. Games need to start doing that
    Reply