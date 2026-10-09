Gigabyte's latest BIOS update hints at Intel's Raptor Lake Next launch in 2027 — new CPUs may support both DDR4 and DDR5 memory

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Raptor Lake Next is reportedly coming.

Intel Core Series 2 CPU
(Image credit: Intel)

Gigabyte has just confirmed Intel’s plans to introduce new processors compatible with existing LGA 1700 motherboards, with an expected launch in early 2027. According to a press release, Gigabyte is rolling out a new BIOS update to extend support for the upcoming processors across its entire lineup of Intel B760 and H610 motherboards. Owners of supported boards will be able to flash the latest BIOS and upgrade to the new CPUs without replacing their motherboards.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

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