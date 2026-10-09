Gigabyte's latest BIOS update hints at Intel's Raptor Lake Next launch in 2027 — new CPUs may support both DDR4 and DDR5 memory

Gigabyte has just confirmed Intel’s plans to introduce new processors compatible with existing LGA 1700 motherboards, with an expected launch in early 2027. According to a press release, Gigabyte is rolling out a new BIOS update to extend support for the upcoming processors across its entire lineup of Intel B760 and H610 motherboards. Owners of supported boards will be able to flash the latest BIOS and upgrade to the new CPUs without replacing their motherboards.

The most interesting bit is that the update covers both DDR4 and DDR5 variants of these motherboard families, allowing existing systems to remain compatible with the upcoming processors. The continued availability of DDR4 compatibility is particularly relevant as rising memory prices have increased the overall cost of building and upgrading a PC. Notably, the announcement does not include certain motherboard series like the Z690, Z790, and B660, which also feature the same LGA 1700 socket.

Gigabyte has not disclosed SKUs, specifications, or pricing of the upcoming processors. However, the early 2027 launch window aligns with previous reports about Intel's rumored Raptor Lake Next lineup. According to previous coverage, Intel is preparing a third refresh of its Raptor Lake architecture based on the LGA 1700 socket, which debuted with the 13th-gen Core desktop processors and was succeeded by the 14th-gen lineup.

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Intel’s Robert Hallock, vice president and general manager of Intel’s enthusiast channel business, told Tom’s Hardware Premium in an interview back in August, “LGA 1700 is still a good socket. Lots of people are still interested in DDR4, so we’ll keep offering, and you'll see pricing smooth out over time. It'll come back to normal. That's the plan.” By extending support for the LGA 1700 platform, Intel could potentially give budget-conscious PC builders another option for reusing existing memory and motherboard hardware instead of moving to a completely new platform.

In a separate report, it has been speculated that Raptor Lake Next could adopt Intel's Core 200 branding, spanning across Core 3, Core 5, and Core 7 models. According to leaked specifications shared by tipster Jaykihn, the range could include a 20-core Core 7 model with 8 Performance cores and 12 Efficient cores rated at 65W; a 16-core Core 5 with 8 P-cores and 8 E-cores rated at 125W; a 10-core Core 5 with 6 P-cores and 4 E-cores rated at 65W and equipped with 24MB of L3 cache; and an entry-level, four-core Core 3 featuring only P-cores, also rated at 65W.

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