Grab AMD's fastest mainstream gaming CPU for a record-low $399.99 right now — powerhouse Ryzen 7 9800X3D chip is a must-buy upgrade for any AM5 gaming PC build

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Unstoppable AMD X3D chip just hit a new low price

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D deal
(Image credit: Future / AMD)
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Put simply, AMD dominates the gaming CPU world right now. While the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D isn't the most powerful, it's still the best option for gamers, offering a good performance-to-power ratio. It's simply a powerhouse, and right now, it's down to a new record low price of $399.99 at multiple retailers. Considering the performance you can get with a 9800X3D, you'll want to grab it if you've got an AM5 build.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
apply the on-screen coupon code
Save 16% ($79.01)
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $479 now $399.99 at Amazon

This 8-core X3D beast of a processor is on sale at its lowest ever price. While the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is faster by around 3%, the benchmarks prove how close of a run it is, with this CPU requiring 30% more power for almost the same performance.

Grab it from Newegg instead for $399.99 using the coupon code BFF36.

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AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D
bff39 code for $65 off
Save 13% ($65)
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D: was $484 now $419 at Newegg

Built on AMD’s Zen 5 architecture, the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D combines 8 cores and 16 threads with a 5.6GHz boost clock and 96MB of 3D V-Cache.

Grab the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D for $419 at Amazon instead with the on-screen coupon code.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

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