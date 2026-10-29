Intel confirms Nova Lake CPUs will use advanced 18A-P node, more details at CES — company says it's taking Panther Lake capacity offline to build more Granite Rapids data center CPUs

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Confirmation on a widely-speculated aspect of Nova Lake.

Intel logo outside of a building.
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Intel's next-gen Nova Lake desktop processors will be the first client product to use Intel's enhanced 18A-P node, CEO Lip-Bu Tan confirmed in the company's Q3 2026 earnings call. The chief executive also said that the company intends to share more about Nova Lake at CES in January. The company's chief financial officer shared that Intel intends to take Panther Lake capacity offline to build more Granite Rapids data center CPUs.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    I had to look it up. 18A-P is the one with backside power delivery.

    https://semiwiki.com/semiconductor-manufacturers/intel/370512-intel-18a-vs-intel-18a-p-what-is-the-difference-and-why-does-it-matter/
    Intel 18A-P also introduces additional transistor options, including enhanced RibbonFET variants sometimes referred to as “Power Boost” devices. These allow designers to optimize different sections of a chip for maximum speed, lower leakage, or improved efficiency. The process also includes interconnect enhancements that reduce resistance, helping signals travel more efficiently through the chip.

    Another significant improvement is thermal performance. Intel has indicated that 18A-P reduces thermal resistance by approximately 20% to 40% compared with 18A. Better thermal behavior means heat can be removed more effectively from the silicon, allowing chips to sustain higher performance levels without exceeding thermal limits.

    Maybe we can see aggressive turbo and base clocks with this node due to those improvements.
    Reply