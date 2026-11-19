Intel has reduced its workforce by approximately 27,800 employees under Lip-Bu Tan, based on the company's reported headcount figures, but this does not seem to be enough. The company has reportedly initiated another round of layoffs, this time across its global information technology (IT) organization, as its chief executive continues to reduce expenses and simplify the company's operations, reports Business Insider.

The latest cuts in Intel's IT organization reportedly began on November 16, although Intel has not disclosed how many employees will lose their jobs, notes TrendForce citing CTech. Some employees claim that the reductions could affect a double-digit percentage of the department's workforce of around 2,607 people at 55 sites in 53 countries, so we are talking about at least 260 people if we are talking about a 10% reduction, or as much as 520 if we are talking about a 20% reduction. One has to keep in mind that these estimates have not been independently verified. Intel has neither confirmed the number of affected employees nor identified the specific teams involved. Instead, the company reiterated to Business Insider that it regularly reviews its workforce to ensure that personnel and financial resources correspond to its strategic priorities.

The latest reductions follow several rounds of layoffs throughout 2026. In July, Intel eliminated positions in its Data Center and AI Group. Between July and October, the company submitted nine Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices in California, which covered 222 employees, according to Business Insider. The most recent notice, filed on October 22, concerned 67 permanent job cuts at Intel's Folsom campus (which mostly specializes in R&D, hardware validation, and software development), effective October 31. As of November 17, no additional WARN notices had been reported.

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Intel employed 81,100 people as of September 27, 2026, including 76,500 employees at Intel itself and another 4,600 at Mobileye and other subsidiaries. This compares with 85,100 employees at the end of 2025 and 108,900 a year earlier, which means that the company's workforce declined by 4,000 since December, 2025, and 27,800 since December, 2024. respectively.

Intel's workforce reductions began well before Lip-Bu Tan became chief executive in 2025. In 2024, his predecessor Pat Gelsinger announced plans to eliminate more than 15,000 positions, or approximately 15% of the company’s workforce. Tan has continued to reduce expenses, eliminate management layers, and discontinue lower-priority projects as Intel attempts to cut costs and reduce losses/improve profitability.

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