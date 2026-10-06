Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus falls to its lowest price ever at $145 — grab an 18-core midrange CPU with 5.3 GHz boost at an entry-level price

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The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus offers just keep getting better.

Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 250K Plus
(Image credit: Amazon)

The Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is down to its lowest price ever, with Amazon slashing 34% off the list price to bring it down to $145. That's even cheaper than the lowest price we've seen on the Core Ultra 5 250KF. Despite being priced like an entry-level CPU, the 250K Plus ranks among our best CPUs for gaming.

Intel Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 250K Plus
All-time low
Save 34% ($74)
Intel Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 250K Plus : was $219.99 now $145.99 at Amazon

All-time low price

The 18-core Core Ultra 5 250K Plus comes from Intel's Arrow Lake Refresh family. It sports a 5.3 GHz boost clock and six Lion Cove P-cores, alongside 12 Skymont E-cores.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.