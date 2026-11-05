Intel leaker claims Nova Lake desktop chips have 5.1 GHz clock limit beyond 90°C — high clock speeds could demand significant cooling for next-gen chips

News
By
Published

According to the leaker, the chips will top out at 5.1 GHz if their core temperature isn't kept below 90°C.

An Intel Core CPU, seemingly floating in dark water.
Raptor Lake CPU (Image credit: Intel)
5

According to new information from reasonably reliable Intel leaker Jaykihn, Intel's upcoming Nova Lake desktop CPUs will have an unusual limiter applied. He claims that the next-gen desktop parts from Intel will "universally limit the maximum core frequency to 5.1 GHz when above 90°C." That doesn't mean the parts will top out at 5.1 GHz, which would be disastrous, but it does mean that you're going to need some darn good cooling to reach high clock rates on Nova Lake desktop CPUs.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Zak Killian
Zak Killian
Contributor

Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    i mean....thats fine?

    You wouldnt want to run a cpu past 90c long term anyways.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    Ok! So?

    Well hopefully this will keep you guys from running intel CPUs insanely out of spec in your benchmarks...although I already see you guys limiting intel to that 5.1 and claiming it's "out of the box" ,man, we are just reviewers man, we can't set up a decent system...

    I hope it doesn't just limit the clocks but actually turns all the settings to the default.
    hotaru251 said:
    i mean....thats fine?

    You wouldnt want to run a cpu past 90c long term anyways.
    This will let you run it at whatever the tjmax is (prob. 105) forever, just not at full tilt.
    Reply
  • ATIRAGEPROTURBO
    TerryLaze said:
    Well hopefully this will keep you guys from running intel CPUs insanely out of spec in your benchmarks...although I already see you guys limiting intel to that 5.1 and claiming it's "out of the box" ,man, we are just reviewers man, we can't set up a decent system...

    I hope it doesn't just limit the clocks but actually turns all the settings to the default.

    This will let you run it at whatever the tjmax is (prob. 105) forever, just not at full tilt.
    Tell me you didn't read the post without telling me you didn't read the post.
    Reply
  • usertests
    However, this 5.1 GHz limit could be a downer for people who are interested in the rumored 52-core version of Nova Lake.
    There were always going to be thermal/power challenges with loading up the entire full 52-core monster. This is probably going to be acceptable.

    For gaming, very few of those cores are actually needed outside of a lightning fast shader compilation (which could be mitigated by precompilation).
    Reply
  • thestryker
    The only thing which would make this concerning to me is if 5.1GHz was the stock all-core clock, but I cannot imagine this being the case. To me what this really looks like is a way to push people towards keeping stock power limits and/or ensuring good cooling. At stock power limits ARL is pretty easy to cool and I never saw 90C on either 265K or 270K Plus with them in place (though encoding is the only heavily multithreaded thing I do). Assuming NVL is similar cooling wise (I'd bet bLLC will be easier to cool than non) this limit should mean nothing for the majority of users.
    Reply