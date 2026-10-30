Intel leaker reveals Moon Lake chip as a likely replacement for N-series SoCs — four lower-power-efficiency cores, no performance cores, and a 6W TDP

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A welcome refresh for ultra-budget laptops and mini-PCs.

Moon lake
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After Intel let loose its Panther Lake chips earlier in this year, followed by Wildcat Lake in April, the firm has been pretty quiet about upcoming consumer CPUs. Known leaker Jaykihn just let a tiny cat out of the bag, though: the base specs for Moon Lake. The diminutive chip is expected to have four low-power-efficiency (LP-E) cores, and zero performance cores. These are rumors, so have your salt shaker at hand.

Given the all-efficiency layout, it's a fair guess that the cores will be Darkmont LP-E silicon. The leaker additionally notes that the chip layout is likely to be the same as Wildcat Lake, with the efficiency cores in their own island. According to Jaykihn's table, the expected TDPs range from 6 W to 15 W, within the ballpark of phone and tablet SoCs on the low side.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

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