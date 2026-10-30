Intel leaker reveals Moon Lake chip as a likely replacement for N-series SoCs — four lower-power-efficiency cores, no performance cores, and a 6W TDP

After Intel let loose its Panther Lake chips earlier in this year, followed by Wildcat Lake in April, the firm has been pretty quiet about upcoming consumer CPUs. Known leaker Jaykihn just let a tiny cat out of the bag, though: the base specs for Moon Lake. The diminutive chip is expected to have four low-power-efficiency (LP-E) cores, and zero performance cores. These are rumors, so have your salt shaker at hand.

Given the all-efficiency layout, it's a fair guess that the cores will be Darkmont LP-E silicon. The leaker additionally notes that the chip layout is likely to be the same as Wildcat Lake, with the efficiency cores in their own island. According to Jaykihn's table, the expected TDPs range from 6 W to 15 W, within the ballpark of phone and tablet SoCs on the low side.

WCL vs WCL-R vs MNL (Moon Lake) on BGA1516 https://t.co/nFlBxHqWPOOctober 28, 2026

The specs seem to imply that Moon Lake is the successor for the Intel N-series chips present in a great deal of ultra-budget offerings. The set of specs suggests the chip will find a home in laptops and mini-PCs in the $300 to $500 range, though those amounts are naturally variable depending on how much RAM and storage the AI world will continue to slurp. Furthermore, the new silicon is only slated to arrive in 2028, and supplies of NAND and DDR may well shift further until then.

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There's no word on clock speeds, though. As a reference point, the N150 had a 3.6 GHz turbo. This year's 18A Panther and Wildcat chips broadly have clock speeds matching whichever silicon they've replaced. They do seem to be both faster and more power-efficient.

Some of the newer models pack extra cores, but Moon Lake keeps the same 4-LPE count and 6 W TDP as matching N-series designs. In turn, we speculate that while some performance gains are expected thanks to the new architecture's higher IPC, machines with Moon Lake inside will likely offer markedly improved battery life compared to their predecessors.

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