Intel quietly confirms Raptor Lake Next CPUs through internal driver publication — LGA 1700 chips also appear in shipping manifests dating back to August

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DDR4 support and presumably affordable prices should be a boon for extant Socket 1700 system owners

13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU
(Image credit: Intel)
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Intel has published an internal test driver with the "RPL-NEXT" label, presumably in reference to Raptor Lake Next CPUs that Tom's Hardware first reported on in June. On the same day as the driver was uncovered, shipping manifests from Vietnam were published by Club386, showing exports of CPUs labeled "Raptor Lake Next" dating back to August, complete with cache and clock speed information.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

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  • thestryker
    I believe the 8P/8E is the only one destined for retail and it should slot in between the 14600K and 14700K. The base frequency matches that of the 14600K which makes it higher than any other 8P-core parts (ADL/RPL/RPL-R). The rest are likely rebrands for Intel's OEM partners.
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