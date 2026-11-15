Intel reclaims overall CPU market share for the first time since 2025 — massive desktop gains offset AMD's record server and mobile growth

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Shipments of data center CPUs set records.

Mercury Research
(Image credit: Data by Mercury Research, compiled by Tom's Hardware)
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Shipments of x86 CPUs declined quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year in the third quarter as demand for client processors dropped sharply due to high component prices, while server CPU unit sales grew by a whopping 20% year-over-year, according to the latest report from Mercury Research. Intel regained overall CPU market share from AMD for the first time since Q2 2025, largely due to surprisingly strong performance in desktop PCs. Meanwhile, AMD continued to set new records in the mobile and server CPU segments, the report claims. In total, the industry supplied 68.93 million x86 CPUs, Jon Peddie Research reports.

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Overall x86 CPU market shares

Segment

AMD Q3 2026

Intel Q3 2026

AMD QoQ gain

AMD Q3 2025

Intel Q3 2025

AMD YoY gain

Overall x86

30.10%

69.90%

−0.7%

25.60%

74.40%

4.50%

Client

29.30%

70.70%

−0.9%

25.40%

74.60%

4.00%

Desktop

29.90%

70.10%

−5.1%

33.60%

66.40%

−3.7%

Mobile

29.20%

70.80%

0.20%

21.90%

78.10%

7.20%

Server

35.50%

64.50%

1.00%

27.80%

72.20%

7.70%

All CPUs, including IoT and SoCs

33.90%

66.10%

−0.2%

30.90%

69.10%

3.00%
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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.