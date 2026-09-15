Intel reportedly cans 12Xe option for Nova Lake-S desktop — gaming APU design said to resurface with Razor Lake

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Intel's gaming APU won't show up in the next generation, apparently.

Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake CPU
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel won't launch a Nova Lake-S SKU with 12 Xe3P graphics cores, according to tipster Jaykihn, who originally flagged a beefed-up APU design with the Nova Lake architecture. The original SKU was said to come with 4 P-cores, 8 E-cores, and 4 LPE-cores, along with the 12 Xe3P cores, presumably offering an inexpensive onramp to a gaming desktop without a discrete GPU. Now, the leaker says that design is cancelled, and Intel intends to pick it back up with Razor Lake, the generation that will follow Nova Lake.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    Disappointing, but it's in line with the Nova Lake-AX (different APU) cancellation rumors.

    I don't think the gap between Nova and Razor is supposed to be that long either, guess we'll see how that plays out.

    AMD gets to reign supreme with its half-hearted desktop APUs for a little longer.
    Reply
  • thestryker
    usertests said:
    I don't think the gap between Nova and Razor is supposed to be that long either, guess we'll see how that plays out.
    This was actually my take on reading the news: RZL is likely on time for a proper release whereas NVL is releasing over the first half of the year. Another thing to keep in mind is that RZL-AX is still using Coyote Cove so this would fit with that as well.
    Reply