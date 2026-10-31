Intel shifts production capacity from consumer to server CPUs in face of 'unprecedented' AI demand — company navigating 'one of the most significant supply shortages in history'

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Client platforms struggle to get memory anyway, right?

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)
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Although the consumer PC market is shrinking and will continue to shrink in the coming quarters, Intel is confident that the overwhelming demand from the AI industry for everything that can compute or store data will offset declines in the client space. To that end, the company is reallocating some of its capacity from client to data center CPUs, expanding its Fab 24 in Ireland to make more Xeons, has begun equipment installation into Fab 62 in Arizona ahead of schedule and vows to make 18A chips there, and is expanding its advanced packaging capacity in New Mexico and Malaysia.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.