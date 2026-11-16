Intel sued by shareholders for misleading investors after stock plunges 29% — class action claims the company downplayed the severity of PC market headwinds

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Time to re-install mid-quarter updates at Intel?

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Intel has been sued by shareholders who accuse the company of misleading investors about the severity of the PC market downturn and its impact on the company's financial performance before its shares plunged by nearly 29% in late October, reports Reuters.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Intel has been sued by shareholders
    Does this include the US government?
    Reply
  • S58_is_the_goat
    Roland Of Gilead said:
    Does this include the US government?
    No they always sell before shit goes down, it's like they have insider knowledge or some crystal ball...
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    I don't know if Intel made materially false statements but I do know that gamblers in the stock market have in recent years filed a ton of lawsuits trying to get compensation for stock price fluctuations. A lot of people are gamblers not investors and they don't want to lose money on bad bets.

    BTW, I don't like Intel one bit due to their illegal Biz practices so I am not defending them in any way, shape or form - just pointing out the lawsuit scams that are unlikely to even be allowed in most countries.
    Reply