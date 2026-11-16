Intel sued by shareholders for misleading investors after stock plunges 29% — class action claims the company downplayed the severity of PC market headwinds

Intel has been sued by shareholders who accuse the company of misleading investors about the severity of the PC market downturn and its impact on the company's financial performance before its shares plunged by nearly 29% in late October, reports Reuters.

The proposed class action lawsuit led by the Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System pension fund was filed on Friday in a federal court in San Jose, California. The lawsuit alleges that Intel failed to inform investors in a timely manner about the extent to which slow demand for consumer processors and excessive inventories would affect its sales. In particular, the plaintiffs argue that the negative impact of the PC market downturn on Intel's business was greater than the benefits the company enjoyed from the unprecedented buildout of AI data center infrastructure and other AI-related opportunities.

"Intel made statements that were materially false and/or misleading when made because they failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to Intel’s business," the lawsuit reads.

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While Intel, like many other major technology companies, has invested heavily in its manufacturing capabilities, supply constraints have prevented the chipmaker from fully capitalizing on strong demand for data center processors. Meanwhile, a severe shortage of memory has driven up DRAM prices and, consequently, the cost of PCs, which has affected demand for consumer systems. As a result, Intel could not sell enough CPUs in the third quarter, which dramatically affected the company's stock price in October.

Intel chief executive Lip-Bu Tan expressed disappointment with the supply constraints, the extraordinary situation in the memory market, and the subsequent weakness of the PC business during the company's earnings call. Yet, the plaintiff believes that the company should have warned about the turmoil situation on the client PC market earlier. In fact, back in the early 2000s, when Intel was led by Craig Barrett, the company routinely issued mid-quarter business updates to inform investors about changes in its financial outlook. In fact, in September 2004, Intel used such an update to cut its third-quarter revenue and gross margin projections due to weaker-than-expected demand for its processors and inventory adjustments by its customers, which were very similar circumstances that the company faced in the third quarter of 2026.

A similar update could have alerted Intel's shareholders to the challenges the chipmaker faced well ahead of its quarterly earnings release. Unfortunately, Intel abandoned the practice of mid-quarter updates in January 2006 under Paul Otellini, though it occasionally revised its guidance between quarterly earnings releases thereafter, particularly during the global financial crisis of 2008 – 2010.

Intel's shareholders also allege that the company had a financial incentive to withhold information about the state of its business as it raised $23 billion through a stock offering at $95 per share in mid-August, roughly halfway through its third quarter. Intel secured the additional capital as it planned to expand its semiconductor production capacity.

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Intel’s stock price dropped by 28.6% on October 30, erasing around $140 billion of the company's market capitalization, after the chipmaker issued Q4 revenue and earnings projections that fell short of expectations and warned that the PC market downturn would persist. Meanwhile, despite the massive sell-off, Intel's shares have gained 62% since the beginning of the year.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages on behalf of Intel investors who purchased the company's shares between July 23 and October 29, 2026. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan and CFO David Zinsner are also named as defendants.

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