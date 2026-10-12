Intel to phase out SGX after Xeon Diamond Rapids in favor of TDX — confidential computing pivot adds trusted I/O and post-quantum crypto for agentic AI

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Diamond Rapids last to support SGX.

Intel Xeon 6 processor
(Image credit: Intel)

Just five years after bringing its Software Guard Extensions (SGX) technology to its mainstream server platform, Intel on Friday announced plans to discontinue its support after its upcoming Xeon 'Diamond Rapids' CPUs and concentrate its confidential computing efforts on Trust Domain Extensions (TDX). The company will continue to support existing SGX-enabled platforms into the early 2030s, but at the same time will expand TDX capabilities to address emerging requirements of cloud computing, enterprise workloads, and agentic AI applications.

Without a doubt, data sovereignty requirements are an increasingly important factor as organizations seek to protect sensitive information from unauthorized access even when they process it on infrastructure operated by third parties. Although both Intel SGX and TDX are designed to protect sensitive information while it is being processed, they use substantially different approaches.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.