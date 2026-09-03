Intel's Core Ultra 400 'Nova Lake' launch schedule leaks out — mass production in Q4, first Nova Lake CPUs in Q1 2027

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 400-series 'Nova Lake-S' CPU platform promises to be the company's biggest desktop launch in years, with range-topping processor offering up to 52 cores and gaming processors featuring up to 288 MB of bLLC cache, at least according to the rumor mill. Intel is reportedly on track to start mass production of its Nova Lake-S CPUs in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to a slide published by @wxnod. However, only the 28-core version will launch in the first quarter of 2027, with the 52-core model arriving later in the year, as we covered out of this year's Computex.

When initial leaks and roadmap disclosures about Intel's Nova Lake-S surfaced across 2025, the projected production schedule placed mass production in Q4 2026, so the new slide confirms that plan. Meanwhile, the actual CPU roll-out will be somewhat different to what Intel is used to as the company only intends to release unlocked 28-core SKU (or SKUs) in Q1 2027 and push the release of flagship models allegedly using two compute tiles featuring up to 52 cores to sometimes later in 2027. Some rumors pointing to a timeframe between late May and September, 2027. Normally, Intel launches flagship and unlocked models first. However, reports suggest the 52-core model will fit in a different class above a typical flagship, primarily targeting the HEDT crowd.

The slide revealed by the blogger does not look like an official Intel roadmap or an Intel presentation slide. A more plausible explanation is that the slide comes from a motherboard maker's presentation (or one of Intel's OEM partners), which compiled information the manufacturer got from Intel, which means that while it is most likely accurate, it is not final.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

Intel's Core Ultra 400-series 'Nova Lake-S' CPUs will reportedly use up to 16 all-new high-performance Coyote Cove cores with 16MB of L2 cache, up to 32 energy-efficient Arctic Wolf cores, and up to four low-power Arctic Wolf cores, according to various leaks and the slide published by @wxnod. Even though each pair of Coyote Cove cores will reportedly share a 2 MB L2 cache, which will inevitably affect single-thread performance, Intel has an ace up its sleeve in the form of bLLC (big Last Level Cache), which will apparently scale to 288 MB to offer unbeatable performance in memory bandwidth-hungry applications, if media reports are correct. bLCC is apparently Intel's plan to fight back against AMD's X3D CPUs, which top the charts among the best CPUs for gaming.

The highest-end Core Ultra 9 400-series processors are expected to pack up to 52 cores using two compute tiles, whereas Core Ultra 7 400-series models are projected to feature up to 44 cores using two compute tiles, though exact configurations are currently unknown. Meanwhile, CPUs with two compute chiplets will reportedly consume up to 474W of power and will require motherboards featuring three 12V EPS power plugs.

On the I/O side of matters Intel's Nova Lake processors will reportedly feature a dual-channel DDR5 memory subsystem supporting up to DDR5-8000 modules as well as provide up to 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes directly from the CPU, including 16 lanes for graphics that can be split into two x8 or four x4 connections, plus two x4 links for SSDs.

Intel's new Core Ultra 400-series 'Nova Lake-S' processors for desktops will require Intel's new 900-series chipsets as well as will use an LGA1954 socket, according to leaks. Intel reportedly intends to keep LGA1954 around for a longer time than it usually does with its sockets, ensuring an upgrade path for years to come. We've already seen Z990 motherboards sporting the LGA1954 socket in the flesh.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of years to come, the slide lists Razor Lake and Hammer Lake processors that will succeed Nova Lake-S sometime after the fourth quarter of 2027. The slide does not provide technical details about either family, and we can only wonder whether Razor Lake corresponds to Core Ultra 500-series and Hammer Lake belongs to the Core Ultra 600-series, or both will be a part of one CPU family.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.