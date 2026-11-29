Intel's most powerful gaming CPU, the Core i9-14900K, is down to its lowest price ever of $359.99 on Amazon. That beats its previous all-time low by about $40, and it's nearly $100 off the "typical price" on Amazon, which is calculated using a 90-day rolling average.

As you can see from our best CPUs for gaming roundup and the testing in our CPU benchmark hierarchy, the Core i9-14900K remains Intel's fastest gaming CPU, marginally outclassing the newer Core Ultra 7 270K Plus. With 24 cores and 32 threads, it's still blistering in multithreaded and single-threaded applications, and it can clock up to 6 GHz out of the box.

Save 22% ($99.33) Intel Core i9-14900K: was $459.32 now $359.99 at Amazon The Intel Core i9-14900K is a fully overclocked 24-core processor that comes with eight performance and 16 efficiency cores, and is still one of the best Intel options if you're looking for a new gaming CPU.

Like all chips on the LGA 1700 socket, the Core i9-14900K works with both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, which is a big upside in the current market. You'll need a compatible motherboard, and we found that DDR4 reduced the 1080p gaming performance by 14% on average. That's a significant drop, but the option to use DDR4 is still there if you can't afford a kit of DDR5 right now.

You can see our testing in the charts above. The Core i9-14900K is still Intel's fastest gaming CPU, if only marginally, closing in on AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X3D. It's the fastest non-X3D gaming CPU on the market, in fact, and it even outclasses the Ryzen 9 7900X3D.

In application performance, the single-threaded capabilities of the Core i9-14900K can go toe-to-toe with the latest AMD and Intel CPUs, though the chip starts to show a last-gen slip in multithreaded workloads. It's still a flagship CPU, though it's going up against the Ryzen 9 7950X, not the newer Ryzen 9 9950X.

Although the Core i9-14900K is a powerful CPU available at an excellent price, it was also the center of a months-long instability crisis that saw some chips burn themselves up. If you plan on picking up the CPU, make sure you flash the latest BIOS as soon as possible. Intel has released several microcode updates to address these issues on Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs.

The chip slots into existing LGA 1700 motherboards, but you'll need a Z-series chipset if you want to take advantage of the unlocked multiplier and overclock the chip. Both DDR4 and DDR5 LGA 1700 motherboards are available. DDR4 and DDR5 are physically incompatible, so you'll only be able to use the memory your motherboard supports.

With 24 cores, 32 threads, and boost clocks up to 6 GHz, the Core i9-14900K is a power-hungry CPU that runs hot. We recommend a 240mm all-in-one liquid cooler at minimum for the chip, and ideally a 360mm AIO. If you plan on pushing your overclock, you'll need to resort to even more exotic cooling.

You can score the Intel Core i9-14900K for $359.99 on Amazon now.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.